Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1319, December 8, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1319, December 8, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1319 Hints for December 8, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: His debut studio album arrived in 2021, marking a swift transition from viral newcomer to global chart presence through emotionally charged pop-rap tracks.

Size: Listed as Solo, he performs under his own stage name, collaborating widely but maintaining himself as the central creative identity.

Listener Rank: With a ranking of #122, he stands as one of the most streamed young artists of the 2020s, propelled by massive hits and high-profile collaborations.

Gender: Male, known for a raw vocal tone, diary-like songwriting, and a style that blends vulnerability with catchy pop production.

Genre: Categorized as Pop, though his sound frequently overlaps with melodic rap and emo-pop sensibilities, reflecting trends in modern youth-driven music.

Nationality: From Australia, he represents a new wave of international artists crossing over into global charts from outside the traditional US-UK mainstream.

Today’s Spotle #1319 Answer for December 8, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and don’t be surprised if a bittersweet hook suddenly gets stuck in your head. The answer to today’s Spotle is The Kid LAROI.

All clues indicate a male solo pop artist from Australia whose 2021 debut set the stage for rapid global success, emotional anthems, and a distinctive modern pop-rap style.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1318) for December 7, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1315 on December 7, 2025, was:

Megan Thee Stallion

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?