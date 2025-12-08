Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1320, December 9, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1320, December 9, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1320 Hints for December 9, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: His first full-length album was released in 1971 , marking the beginning of a decades-long career defined by storytelling, melodic piano work, and timeless songwriting.

Size: Listed as Solo, he performs under his own name, centered around piano-driven compositions and emotive vocals.

Listener Rank: With a ranking of #333, he remains a highly respected legacy act — a major influence on singer-songwriters and classic rock radio playlists.

Gender: Male, known for his distinctive voice, expressive delivery, and iconic stage performances.

Genre: Categorized as Pop, though his sound frequently overlaps with melodic rap and emo-pop sensibilities, reflecting trends in modern youth-driven music.

Categorized as , though his sound frequently overlaps with melodic rap and emo-pop sensibilities, reflecting trends in modern youth-driven music. Nationality: From the USA, his music reflects American storytelling, everyday life themes, and a New York sensibility that permeates much of his work.

Today’s Spotle #1320 Answer for December 9, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might start humming a piano line you’ve known forever. The answer to today’s Spotle is Billy Joel.

All clues describe a male solo American rock artist who debuted in 1971 and became one of the most celebrated piano-driven songwriters in modern music history.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1319) for December 8, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1319 on December 8, 2025, was:

The Kid LAROI

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?