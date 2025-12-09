Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1321, December 10, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1321, December 10, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1321 Hints for December 10, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: His first album arrived in 2002 , introducing a breezy, acoustic-pop style filled with clever wordplay and uplifting melodies.

Members of Group: Listed as Solo , he performs under his own name, often accompanied by session musicians but always centered around his own guitar-driven songwriting.

Popularity: With a ranking of #193 , he maintains steady recognition thanks to long-lasting hits, easygoing charm, and a strong fan following.

Gender: Male , known for his warm tone, relaxed stage presence, and positive, feel-good musical approach.

Genre: Classified as Pop , though his music often incorporates folk, acoustic, and soft rock elements, creating a mellow and instantly recognizable sound.

Country: From the USA, his coastal influences and upbeat style reflect a distinctly American acoustic-pop spirit.

Today’s Spotle #1321 Answer for December 10, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer and prepare for smooth vocals and sunshine-bright songwriting The answer to today’s Spotle is Jason Mraz.

All clues describe a male solo pop artist from the USA who debuted in 2002 and has since become known for bright melodies, introspective lyrics, and laid-back musical vibes.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1320) for December 9, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1319 on December 8, 2025, was:

Billy Joel

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?