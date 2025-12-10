Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1322, December 11, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1322, December 11, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1322 Hints for December 11, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: This group’s first studio album was released in 1967 , emerging at the height of the psychedelic era and laying the groundwork for a shift into more experimental, conceptual rock music.

This group’s first studio album was released in , emerging at the height of the psychedelic era and laying the groundwork for a shift into more experimental, conceptual rock music. Size: Listed as 4 , the classic lineup is built around a quartet whose combined talents shaped some of the most ambitious and sonically rich albums in rock history.

Listed as , the classic lineup is built around a quartet whose combined talents shaped some of the most ambitious and sonically rich albums in rock history. Listener Rank: With a ranking of #185 , the band holds a powerful legacy position — their influence, album sales, and cultural impact far exceed what modern streaming numbers alone can show.

With a ranking of , the band holds a powerful legacy position — their influence, album sales, and cultural impact far exceed what modern streaming numbers alone can show. Gender: The group is Male , known for distinctive vocals, virtuosic instrumentation, and a reserved but intense stage and studio presence.

The group is , known for distinctive vocals, virtuosic instrumentation, and a reserved but intense stage and studio presence. Genre: Categorized as Rock , their work is especially associated with progressive and psychedelic rock, featuring extended instrumental passages, concept albums, and philosophical themes.

Categorized as , their work is especially associated with progressive and psychedelic rock, featuring extended instrumental passages, concept albums, and philosophical themes. Nationality: From the UK, they became a cornerstone of British rock, with their most famous records standing as landmark releases in global music history.

Today’s Spotle #1322 Answer for December 11, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly feel like you’ve slipped into a very dark side of the moon. The answer to today’s Spotle is Pink Floyd.

All clues describe a male four-member British rock band that debuted in 1967 and went on to redefine what rock albums could be, both musically and conceptually.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1321) for December 10, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1321 on December 10, 2025, was:

Jason Mraz

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?