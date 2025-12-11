Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1323, December 12, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1323, December 12, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1323 Hints for December 12, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: His debut full-length project arrived in 2021 , marking the rise of one of the most prominent new voices in UK rap and modern drill.

Size: Listed as Solo , he performs independently under his own name, though collaboration is a key part of the UK hip hop landscape he represents.

Listener Rank: With a ranking of #367 , he has secured a strong position in the global rap scene thanks to chart-topping singles, viral moments, and consistent output.

Gender: Male , recognised for his confident delivery, fast-paced flow, and distinctive London style.

Genre: Categorised as Hip Hop , though his sound is especially rooted in the UK drill movement, blending hard-hitting production with introspective themes and sharp storytelling.

Nationality: From the UK, he has become one of the country's most internationally visible rappers, helping bring British rap further into the global mainstream.

Today’s Spotle #1323 Answer for December 12, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer. You might suddenly hear a drill beat drop in your head. The answer to today’s Spotle is Central Cee.

All clues describe a male solo UK hip hop artist who debuted in 2021 and quickly emerged as a leading figure in the rise of contemporary British rap.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1322) for December 11, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1322 on December 11, 2025, was:

Pink Floyd

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?