Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1324, December 13, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1324, December 13, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1324 Hints for December 13, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the colour-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: Their debut album arrived in 1991 , becoming one of the defining releases of the grunge era and helping launch an entire movement in alternative rock.

Their debut album arrived in , becoming one of the defining releases of the grunge era and helping launch an entire movement in alternative rock. Size: Listed as 5 , this band is known for its tight musicianship, powerful live performances, and enduring lineup built on strong creative chemistry.

Listed as , this band is known for its tight musicianship, powerful live performances, and enduring lineup built on strong creative chemistry. Listener Rank: With a ranking of #503 , they remain a respected and influential rock act, supported by a loyal fanbase and decades of critically acclaimed work.

With a ranking of , they remain a respected and influential rock act, supported by a loyal fanbase and decades of critically acclaimed work. Gender: The group is Male , recognized for their expressive vocals, dynamic guitar work, and emotionally charged stage presence.

The group is , recognized for their expressive vocals, dynamic guitar work, and emotionally charged stage presence. Genre: Categorized as Rock , though their evolution has touched on grunge, alternative rock, classic rock influences, and socially conscious songwriting.

Categorized as , though their evolution has touched on grunge, alternative rock, classic rock influences, and socially conscious songwriting. Nationality: From the USA, they emerged out of Seattle’s iconic early-90s music scene and became one of the era’s most enduring and impactful bands.

Today’s Spotle #1324 Answer for December 13, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly feel a surge of ’90s grunge nostalgia. The answer to today’s Spotle is Pearl Jam.

All clues describe a male American rock band with five members whose 1991 debut helped define grunge and left a permanent mark on the history of alternative music.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1323) for December 12, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1323 on December 12, 2025, was:

Central Cee

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?