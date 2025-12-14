Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1325, December 14, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1325, December 14, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1325 Hints for December 14, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: Their debut studio album was released in 2009 , helping spark a global revival of folk-inspired music with driving rhythms and emotionally charged songwriting.

Size: Listed as 4 , this band built its sound around a tight-knit lineup whose chemistry shines through layered instrumentation and powerful group performances.

Listener Rank: With a ranking of #466 , they hold a strong legacy position, widely recognised for shaping a key moment in the 2010s folk and alternative music.

Gender: The group is Male , known for impassioned vocals, earnest lyrics, and high-energy live shows.

Genre: Categorized as Folk , though their music often blends folk rock, alternative, and roots influences, creating an anthemic sound that resonates far beyond traditional folk circles.

Nationality: From the UK, they emerged as one of the most internationally successful British bands of their era, bringing modern folk music to massive global audiences.

Today’s Spotle #1325 Answer for December 14, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly hear a banjo kick in at full force. The answer to today’s Spotle is Mumford & Sons.

All clues point to a male four-member British folk band that debuted in 2009 and became synonymous with heartfelt lyrics, stomping rhythms, and a defining sound of the early 2010s.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1324) for December 13, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1324 on December 13, 2025, was:

Pearl Jam

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?