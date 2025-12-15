Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1326, December 15, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1326, December 15, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1326 Hints for December 15, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: His debut solo album was released in 1970 , marking the start of a prolific independent career following his time in one of the most influential bands in music history.

His debut solo album was released in , marking the start of a prolific independent career following his time in one of the most influential bands in music history. Size: Listed as Solo , he stepped confidently into the spotlight as an individual artist, writing, performing, and producing music under his own name.

Listed as , he stepped confidently into the spotlight as an individual artist, writing, performing, and producing music under his own name. Listener Rank: With a ranking of #413 , he remains a globally respected figure whose influence spans decades, generations, and countless styles of popular music.

With a ranking of , he remains a globally respected figure whose influence spans decades, generations, and countless styles of popular music. Gender: Male , known for melodic songwriting, a warm vocal style, and an unmistakable musical touch that has shaped modern pop and rock.

, known for melodic songwriting, a warm vocal style, and an unmistakable musical touch that has shaped modern pop and rock. Genre: Categorized as Rock , though his solo work often blends pop, balladry, experimental sounds, and classic songwriting traditions.

Categorized as , though his solo work often blends pop, balladry, experimental sounds, and classic songwriting traditions. Nationality: From the UK, his career is deeply tied to British music history, while his global reach has made him one of the most recognizable artists of all time.

Today’s Spotle #1326 Answer for December 15, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly hear a melody that feels instantly timeless. The answer to today’s Spotle is Paul McCartney.

All clues describe a male British solo rock artist who debuted in 1970 and went on to build one of the most enduring, influential, and beloved careers in modern music.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1325) for December 14, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1325 on December 14, 2025, was: