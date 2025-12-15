Home » Puzzles » Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1326, December 15, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
by Kohinoor Suthar

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1326, December 15, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1326 Hints for December 15, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

  • Debut Album Year: His debut solo album was released in 1970, marking the start of a prolific independent career following his time in one of the most influential bands in music history.
  • Size: Listed as Solo, he stepped confidently into the spotlight as an individual artist, writing, performing, and producing music under his own name.
  • Listener Rank: With a ranking of #413, he remains a globally respected figure whose influence spans decades, generations, and countless styles of popular music.
  • Gender: Male, known for melodic songwriting, a warm vocal style, and an unmistakable musical touch that has shaped modern pop and rock.
  • Genre: Categorized as Rock, though his solo work often blends pop, balladry, experimental sounds, and classic songwriting traditions.
  • Nationality: From the UK, his career is deeply tied to British music history, while his global reach has made him one of the most recognizable artists of all time.

Today’s Spotle #1326 Answer for December 15, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and you might suddenly hear a melody that feels instantly timeless.

The answer to today’s Spotle is Paul McCartney.

All clues describe a male British solo rock artist who debuted in 1970 and went on to build one of the most enduring, influential, and beloved careers in modern music.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1325) for December 14, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1325 on December 14, 2025, was:

Mumford & Sons

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

  1. Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be.
  2. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes:
    • Green: The attribute is a direct match.
    • Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).
    • Red: The attribute is incorrect.
  3. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess.
  4. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

