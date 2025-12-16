Home » Puzzles » Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1327, December 16, 2025

Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1327, December 16, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
by Kohinoor Suthar

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1327, December 16, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1327 Hints for December 16, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

  • Debut Album Year: Her debut studio album was released in 2003, launching a powerhouse career built on emotional ballads, soaring choruses, and mainstream pop success.
  • Size: Listed as Solo, she performs independently, front and center, known for delivering songs with raw emotion and vocal strength.
  • Listener Rank: With a ranking of #381, she remains a widely recognized and respected artist, with a catalog of hits that continue to resonate years after release.
  • Gender: Female, celebrated for her authenticity, relatability, and one of the strongest voices in modern pop music.
  • Genre: Categorized as Pop, though her music often incorporates rock and soul influences, giving her songs added power and emotional depth.
  • Nationality: From the USA, she rose to fame through a televised competition before becoming one of the most successful solo pop artists of her generation.

Today’s Spotle #1327 Answer for December 16, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer, and get ready for a voice that can turn heartbreak into an anthem.

The answer to today’s Spotle is Kelly Clarkson.

All clues describe a female solo pop artist from the USA who debuted in 2003 and built a career defined by vocal excellence, emotional storytelling, and lasting mainstream appeal.

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1326) for December 15, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1326 on December 15, 2025, was:

Paul McCartney

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

  1. Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be.
  2. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes:
    • Green: The attribute is a direct match.
    • Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).
    • Red: The attribute is incorrect.
  3. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess.
  4. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

