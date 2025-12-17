Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1328, December 17, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1328, December 17, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1328 Hints for December 17, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: His debut studio album was released in 2011, introducing an artist who immediately stood out for unconventional production, provocative themes, and a DIY creative vision.

Members of Group: Listed as Solo, he operates independently as a rapper, producer, and creative director, shaping every aspect of his sound and aesthetic.

Popularity: With a ranking of #80, he remains one of the most influential figures in modern hip hop, consistently praised for artistic growth and boundary-pushing albums.

Gender: Male, recognized for his distinctive voice, expressive delivery, and constantly evolving persona.

Genre: Categorized as Hip Hop, though his work blends alternative rap, jazz, soul, and experimental elements, redefining what contemporary hip hop can be.

Country: From the USA, he emerged from the Los Angeles scene and went on to influence music, fashion, and culture on a global scale.

Today’s Spotle #1328 Answer for December 17, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer and get ready for bold creativity, sharp bars, and fearless reinvention. The answer to today’s Spotle is Tyler, the Creator.

All clues point to a male solo hip hop artist from the USA who debuted in 2011 and became known for fearless creativity, artistic evolution, and a lasting impact on modern music.

