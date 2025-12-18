Home » Puzzles » Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1329, December 18, 2025

Today's Spotle Answer and Hints #1329, December 18, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1329, December 18, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1329 Hints for December 18, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

  • Debut Album Year: Her debut studio album was released in 2003, marking the beginning of a career defined by powerful songwriting and an unmistakable vocal style.
  • Members of Group: Listed as Solo, she performs independently, though she has written extensively for many other major artists throughout her career.
  • Popularity: With a ranking of #50, she remains one of the most recognizable and influential pop artists of the modern era.
  • Gender: Female, celebrated for her emotive delivery, distinctive tone, and ability to convey raw emotion through music.
  • Genre: Categorized as Pop, though her sound often blends elements of electronic, indie, and soul, giving her music a unique and dramatic edge.
  • Country: From Australia, she rose from the local music scene to global fame, becoming a defining voice in international pop music.

All clues describe a female solo pop artist from Australia who debuted in 2003 and is known worldwide for emotionally powerful songs and an iconic artistic identity.

Today’s Spotle #1329 Answer for December 18, 2025

Click here to reveal today’s answer and get ready for bold creativity, sharp bars, and fearless reinvention.

The answer to today’s Spotle is Sia.

That’s a great Spotle answer for today! Sia is such a powerhouse artist, and her name makes for a uniquely challenging (or surprisingly quick) solve depending on how those initial clues landed. I’d rate this a puzzle a 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1328) for December 17, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1328 on December 17, 2025, was:

Tyler, the Creator

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

  1. Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be.
  2. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes:
    • Green: The attribute is a direct match.
    • Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).
    • Red: The attribute is incorrect.
  3. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess.
  4. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?

