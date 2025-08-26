Today’s Spotle Answer & Hints #1217, August 27, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1217, August 27, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1217 Hints for August 27, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: This artist’s first official studio album was released in the late 2010s. If your guess had a debut much earlier, you’ll see a yellow box with an “up” arrow.

This artist’s first official studio album was released in the late 2010s. If your guess had a debut much earlier, you’ll see a yellow box with an “up” arrow. Group Size: The answer is a solo artist. If you guessed a band, that attribute will likely be red.

The answer is a solo artist. If you guessed a band, that attribute will likely be red. Listener Rank: This artist enjoys considerable popularity but isn’t among the absolute top-streamed acts. A guess in the very top tier might show a red or yellow box with a down arrow.

This artist enjoys considerable popularity but isn’t among the absolute top-streamed acts. A guess in the very top tier might show a red or yellow box with a down arrow. Gender: The artist is Male. A female artist guess would result in a red box for this attribute.

The artist is Male. A female artist guess would result in a red box for this attribute. Genre: The primary genre of this artist falls under the broad category of Country music.

The primary genre of this artist falls under the broad category of Country music. Nationality: This artist hails from the United States. A guess of an artist from another continent would give you a red box for nationality.

Today’s Spotle #1217 Answer for August 27, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to unveil the answer and see if your music knowledge is spot on! The answer to today’s Spotle is MORGAN WALLEN

This Spotle provided a solid challenge, rewarding knowledge of contemporary country music. The debut year and nationality likely helped narrow down the possibilities significantly, while the genre and gender served as further confirmation. I’d rate this one a 3.5 out of 5 for being a well-balanced test of musical awareness.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1216) for August 26, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1216 on August 26, 2025, was:

DOLLY PARTON

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?