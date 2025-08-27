Today’s Spotle Answer & Hints #1218, August 28, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1218, August 28, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1218 Hints for August 28, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: This artist’s landmark debut album dropped in the mid-90s. If your guess had a debut year in the 2000s, you’d see a yellow box with a down arrow, indicating an earlier debut for the correct artist.

This artist’s landmark debut album dropped in the mid-90s. If your guess had a debut year in the 2000s, you’d see a yellow box with a down arrow, indicating an earlier debut for the correct artist. Group Size: You’re looking for a solo artist. If you guessed a group, this attribute would turn red.

You’re looking for a solo artist. If you guessed a group, this attribute would turn red. Listener Rank: This artist remains incredibly popular and influential, ranking highly among all artists globally. If your guess was much lower, expect a red box here.

This artist remains incredibly popular and influential, ranking highly among all artists globally. If your guess was much lower, expect a red box here. Gender: The artist is Male. A female artist guess would definitely get a red mark in this category.

The artist is Male. A female artist guess would definitely get a red mark in this category. Genre: The undisputed primary genre for this artist is Hip Hop. If you guessed Pop or R&B, this would likely be red.

The undisputed primary genre for this artist is Hip Hop. If you guessed Pop or R&B, this would likely be red. Nationality: This artist hails from the United States. Guessing an artist from, say, Canada, would give you a yellow box as both are in North America, but the correct answer is more specific.

Today’s Spotle #1218 Answer for August 28, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to unveil the answer and see if your music knowledge is spot on! The answer to today’s Spotle is THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G.

This Spotle was a fantastic test for anyone with a solid grasp of music history, particularly the golden age of hip hop. The debut year, genre, and gender were strong indicators, guiding players toward this iconic figure. I’d give this puzzle a 4 out of 5 for its historical significance and clever clueing.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1217) for August 27, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1216 on August 26, 2025, was:

MORGAN WALLEN

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?