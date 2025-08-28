Today’s Spotle Answer & Hints #1219, August 29, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1219, August 29, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1219 Hints for August 29, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: This artist’s debut studio album came out in the early 2010s. If your guess was an artist who debuted in the 90s, the game would show a yellow box with an “up” arrow.

This artist’s debut studio album came out in the early 2010s. If your guess was an artist who debuted in the 90s, the game would show a yellow box with an “up” arrow. Group Size: The artist is a solo act. A guess of a duo or a band would result in a red box for this category.

The artist is a solo act. A guess of a duo or a band would result in a red box for this category. Listener Rank: This artist is well-known but not in the absolute top tier of global streaming. Your guess of a top-20 artist would show a red box.

This artist is well-known but not in the absolute top tier of global streaming. Your guess of a top-20 artist would show a red box. Gender: The artist is Male. A female artist guess would result in a red box.

The artist is Male. A female artist guess would result in a red box. Genre: The primary genre for this artist is Electronic music, often with a pop crossover appeal. A guess of any other genre would be incorrect.

The primary genre for this artist is Electronic music, often with a pop crossover appeal. A guess of any other genre would be incorrect. Nationality: This artist is from Germany. If you guessed an artist from another European country, you’d get a yellow box.

Today’s Spotle #1219 Answer for August 29, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to unveil the answer and see if your music knowledge is spot on! The answer to today’s Spotle is ZEDD.

This was a fun challenge that required a specific knowledge of electronic music. The combination of the German nationality and the Electronic genre were the strongest clues, helping to distinguish the artist from a host of other pop-electronic producers. I’d give this puzzle a 3.5 out of 5 for being a good test of niche music knowledge.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1218) for August 28, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1218 on August 28, 2025, was:

THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G.

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?