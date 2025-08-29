Today’s Spotle Answer & Hints #1220, August 30, 2025

Are you a true music enthusiast? Does your brain store an encyclopedia of artists, genres, and album release dates? If so, you’re likely a dedicated player of Spotle, the daily game that challenges your knowledge of music artists in a fun and addictive format. Unlike guessing a song clip, Spotle makes you think about an artist’s entire career, from their debut year to their Spotify listener rank. Ready to tackle today’s puzzle? Let’s dive into the hints and answer for Spotle #1220, August 30, 2025.

Today’s Spotle #1220 Hints for August 30, 2025

Feeling stuck after your first guess? Don’t fret! Here are some clues based on the color-coded feedback to help you zero in on today’s mystery artist:

Debut Album Year: This band’s debut album was released in the late 90s. If your guess was an artist from the 2010s, the game would show a yellow box with a “down” arrow, indicating the correct debut was much earlier.

This band’s debut album was released in the late 90s. If your guess was an artist from the 2010s, the game would show a yellow box with a “down” arrow, indicating the correct debut was much earlier. Group Size: The band consists of 4 members. A solo artist guess would result in a red box for this category.

The band consists of 4 members. A solo artist guess would result in a red box for this category. Listener Rank: The band is very popular, with a strong following that places them in the top tier of all artists globally. Your guess of a lesser-known artist would show a red box.

The band is very popular, with a strong following that places them in the top tier of all artists globally. Your guess of a lesser-known artist would show a red box. Gender: All members of this band are Male. A guess of a female artist or a mixed-gender group would result in a red box.

All members of this band are Male. A guess of a female artist or a mixed-gender group would result in a red box. Genre: The primary genre for this band is rock, specifically alternative metal. A guess of a pop or electronic artist would be incorrect.

The primary genre for this band is rock, specifically alternative metal. A guess of a pop or electronic artist would be incorrect. Nationality: This band is from the United States. If you guessed a band from another country, you might see a yellow or red box depending on the continent.

Today’s Spotle #1220 Answer for August 30, 2025

Were you able to piece together the clues about the artist’s career and attributes?

Click here to unveil the answer and see if your music knowledge is spot on! The answer to today’s Spotle is SYSTEM OF A DOWN.

This was a great puzzle for rock fans, requiring a solid understanding of a band that defined an era. The combination of the group size and the specific genre were powerful clues that helped narrow down the field significantly. I’d give this puzzle a 4 out of 5 for being a challenging and rewarding test of musical knowledge.

Yesterday’s Spotle Answer (#1219) for August 29, 2025

In case you missed yesterday’s puzzle or want to double-check, the answer to Spotle #1219 on August 29, 2025, was:

ZEDD.

How to Play Spotle

Getting started with Spotle is easy and perfect for a quick mental workout. Here’s a quick rundown of how the game works:

Make a Guess: The game begins with a blank slate. Type in the name of any music artist you think it might be. Interpret the Feedback: After each guess, the game provides a set of color-coded clues for six different attributes: Green: The attribute is a direct match.

The attribute is a direct match. Yellow: The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent).

The attribute is close, but not an exact match. (e.g., debut year is within 5 years, or nationality is on the same continent). Red: The attribute is incorrect. Refine Your Guess: Use the feedback from your previous guess to make a more informed next guess. For example, if the debut year is a yellow box with a “down” arrow, you know the correct artist’s debut was earlier than your guess. Solve the Puzzle: You get 10 attempts to guess the mystery artist.

Just like other daily puzzles, Spotle presents a new challenge every 24 hours. It’s a free game that’s perfect for a quick brain exercise or to test your knowledge of the music world. What did you think of today’s Spotle challenge?