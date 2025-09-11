Today’s TeufTeuf Statele Answers And Hints For #1010, September 12, 2025

Is today’s Statele puzzle making you question everything you thought you knew about U.S. geography? You’re not alone. Some of these states can be surprisingly tricky to guess, especially when you’re trying to protect a long-standing winning streak. But don’t throw in the towel just yet! We’ve got the perfect set of hints to nudge you toward the correct answer for today’s TeufTeuf Games Statele #1010 for September 12, 2025. Now it’s time to claim your bragging rights for the day.

Today’s Statele #1010 Hints (September 12, 2025)

Finding the right state within six guesses can be tough. Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle:

Hint 1: The name of the state starts with the letter 'W'

Hint 2: It is located in the Appalachian region of the Eastern United States.

Hint 3: It is the only state located entirely within the Appalachian Mountains, earning it the nickname "The Mountain State."

Hint 4: Its capital city is Charleston, and its name consists of two words.

Take a moment to think it over with these clues. If you’re ready for the solution, scroll down to see the answer.

Today’s Statele #1010 Answer (September 12, 2025)

Still stumped? Don’t worry, here is the answer for today’s Statele.

Click to reveal today’s Statele #1010 Answer for September 12, 2025 WEST VIRGINIA

Yesterday’s Statele #1009 Answer (September 11, 2025)

In case you missed it, the answer for yesterday’s Statele #1009 Answer for September 11, 2025 is:

Washington, DC

What Is Statele and How to Play?

New to the game? Statele is a daily geography challenge where you have six attempts to guess a U.S. state. Here’s how it works:

You start by entering the name of any state as your first guess. After you submit it, the game gives you three key clues to help you solve the puzzle. You’ll see the distance in kilometers from your guess to the target state, a directional arrow (like ↙️ or ⬆️) pointing you where to look next, and a proximity percentage to show how close you are.

Your mission is to use these clues to make a more strategic guess each time. If your guess was thousands of kilometers away and the arrow points east, you know to pick a state much farther to the east for your next attempt. With each guess, you can zero in on the correct location until you’ve found the mystery state.

Did you manage to guess it correctly? Check back tomorrow for the hints and answer to the next Statele puzzle!