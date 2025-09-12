Today’s TeufTeuf Statele Answers And Hints For #1011, September 13, 2025

Is today’s Statele puzzle making you question everything you thought you knew about U.S. geography? You’re not alone. Some of these states can be surprisingly tricky to guess, especially when you’re trying to protect a long-standing winning streak. But don’t throw in the towel just yet! We’ve got the perfect set of hints to nudge you toward the correct answer for today’s TeufTeuf Games Statele #1011 for September 13, 2025. Now it’s time to claim your bragging rights for the day.

Today’s Statele #1011 Hints (September 13, 2025)

Finding the right state within six guesses can be tough. Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle:

#Hint 1 : This state is the only one in the U.S. that is an archipelago.

#Hint 2: It was the final state to be admitted to the Union, joining in 1959.

#Hint 3: The state is home to the Pearl Harbor naval base, the site of a pivotal event in American history.

#Hint 4: Its name is rich in vowels and is famously associated with the greeting "Aloha."

#Hint 5: Geographically, it is the southernmost state in the United States and is known for its active volcanoes.

Take a moment to think it over with these clues. If you’re ready for the solution, scroll down to see the answer.

Today’s Statele #1011 Answer (September 13, 2025)

Still stumped? Don’t worry, here is the answer for today’s Statele.

Click to reveal today’s Statele #1011 Answer for September 13, 2025 HAWAII

Today’s puzzle was a fantastic one as it forces players to think outside the box—or in this case, outside the contiguous United States. The state’s complete lack of land borders makes it a unique outlier, rendering proximity-based guesses less effective. Instead, solving this required a good grasp of history, geography, and even linguistics, given the distinctive phonetic structure of its name. It’s a great reminder that the nation’s geography is far more diverse than just the mainland, making for a truly engaging challenge.

Yesterday’s Statele #1010 Answer (September 12, 2025)

In case you missed it, the answer for yesterday’s Statele #1010 Answer for September 12, 2025 is:

WEST VIRGINIA

What Is Statele and How to Play?

New to the game? Statele is a daily geography challenge where you have six attempts to guess a U.S. state. Here’s how it works:

You start by entering the name of any state as your first guess. After you submit it, the game gives you three key clues to help you solve the puzzle. You’ll see the distance in kilometers from your guess to the target state, a directional arrow (like ↙️ or ⬆️) pointing you where to look next, and a proximity percentage to show how close you are.

Your mission is to use these clues to make a more strategic guess each time. If your guess was thousands of kilometers away and the arrow points east, you know to pick a state much farther to the east for your next attempt. With each guess, you can zero in on the correct location until you’ve found the mystery state.

Did you manage to guess it correctly? Check back tomorrow for the hints and answer to the next Statele puzzle!