Today’s TeufTeuf Statele Answers And Hints For #1012, September 14, 2025

Is today’s Statele puzzle making you question everything you thought you knew about U.S. geography? You’re not alone. Some of these states can be surprisingly tricky to guess, especially when you’re trying to protect a long-standing winning streak. But don’t throw in the towel just yet! We’ve got the perfect set of hints to nudge you toward the correct answer for today’s TeufTeuf Games Statele #1012 for September 14, 2025. Now it’s time to claim your bragging rights for the day.

Today’s Statele #1012 Hints (September 14, 2025)

Finding the right state within six guesses can be tough. Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle:

#Hint 1 : This state is famously nicknamed “The Gem State”.

It is the leading producer of potatoes in the United States, making it a key source for a popular side dish worldwide.

#Hint 3: It is the leading producer of potatoes in the United States, making it a key source for a popular side dish worldwide.

#Hint 4: Its capital city is Boise, a major cultural and economic hub for the region.

#Hint 5: This state features Hells Canyon, which is North America's deepest river gorge.

Take a moment to think it over with these clues. If you’re ready for the solution, scroll down to see the answer.

Today’s Statele #1012 Answer (September 14, 2025)

Still stumped? Don’t worry, here is the answer for today’s Statele.

Click to reveal today’s Statele #1012 Answer for September 14, 2025 IDAHO

Today’s puzzle was a delightful one, featuring a state with a name that is both phonetically simple and visually distinct. While its association with a particular crop is world-famous, players might find that focusing on its unique geographical neighbors and landforms provides a quicker path to the solution. It serves as a good reminder that a state’s identity is often shaped by more than just its most well-known industry.

Yesterday’s Statele #1011 Answer (September 13, 2025)

In case you missed it, the answer for yesterday’s Statele #1011 Answer for September 13, 2025 is:

HAWAII

What Is Statele and How to Play?

New to the game? Statele is a daily geography challenge where you have six attempts to guess a U.S. state. Here’s how it works:

You start by entering the name of any state as your first guess. After you submit it, the game gives you three key clues to help you solve the puzzle. You’ll see the distance in kilometers from your guess to the target state, a directional arrow (like ↙️ or ⬆️) pointing you where to look next, and a proximity percentage to show how close you are.

Your mission is to use these clues to make a more strategic guess each time. If your guess was thousands of kilometers away and the arrow points east, you know to pick a state much farther to the east for your next attempt. With each guess, you can zero in on the correct location until you’ve found the mystery state.

Did you manage to guess it correctly? Check back tomorrow for the hints and answer to the next Statele puzzle!