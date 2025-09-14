Today’s TeufTeuf Statele Answers And Hints For #1013, September 15, 2025

Is today’s Statele puzzle making you question everything you thought you knew about U.S. geography? You’re not alone. Some of these states can be surprisingly tricky to guess, especially when you’re trying to protect a long-standing winning streak. But don’t throw in the towel just yet! We’ve got the perfect set of hints to nudge you toward the correct answer for today’s TeufTeuf Games Statele #1013 for September 15, 2025. Now it’s time to claim your bragging rights for the day.

Today’s Statele #1013 Hints (September 15, 2025)

Finding the right state within six guesses can be tough. Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle:

#Hint 1 : This location is an archipelago in the Caribbean Sea and is a territory of the United States.

Take a moment to think it over with these clues. If you’re ready for the solution, scroll down to see the answer.

Today’s Statele #1013 Answer (September 15, 2025)

Still stumped? Don’t worry, here is the answer for today’s Statele.

Click to reveal today’s Statele #1013 Answer for September 15, 2025 PUERTO RICO

Today’s puzzle provides an excellent twist by stepping outside the bounds of the 50 official states. It challenges players to consider the broader definition of a country’s geography, including its territories and commonwealths. The two-word answer adds another layer of complexity that can easily stump players who are conditioned to look for single-word entries. This choice not only tests geographical knowledge but also subtly educates on the intricate political statuses that exist around the world.

Yesterday’s Statele #1012 Answer (September 14, 2025)

In case you missed it, the answer for yesterday’s Statele #1012 Answer for September 14, 2025 is:

IDAHO

What Is Statele and How to Play?

New to the game? Statele is a daily geography challenge where you have six attempts to guess a U.S. state. Here’s how it works:

You start by entering the name of any state as your first guess. After you submit it, the game gives you three key clues to help you solve the puzzle. You’ll see the distance in kilometers from your guess to the target state, a directional arrow (like ↙️ or ⬆️) pointing you where to look next, and a proximity percentage to show how close you are.

Your mission is to use these clues to make a more strategic guess each time. If your guess was thousands of kilometers away and the arrow points east, you know to pick a state much farther to the east for your next attempt. With each guess, you can zero in on the correct location until you’ve found the mystery state.

Did you manage to guess it correctly? Check back tomorrow for the hints and answer to the next Statele puzzle!