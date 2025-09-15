Today’s TeufTeuf Statele Answers And Hints For #1014, September 16, 2025

Is today’s Statele puzzle making you question everything you thought you knew about U.S. geography? You’re not alone. Some of these states can be surprisingly tricky to guess, especially when you’re trying to protect a long-standing winning streak. But don’t throw in the towel just yet! We’ve got the perfect set of hints to nudge you toward the correct answer for today’s TeufTeuf Games Statele #1014 for September 16, 2025. Now it’s time to claim your bragging rights for the day.

Today’s Statele #1014 Hints (September 16, 2025)

Finding the right state within six guesses can be tough. Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle:

#Hint 1 :This state is famously known as the “Sunflower State”.

:This state is famously known as the “Sunflower State”. #Hint 2: It is the setting for the beginning of Dorothy’s journey in the classic film The Wizard of Oz.

It is the setting for the beginning of Dorothy’s journey in the classic film The Wizard of Oz. #Hint 3: Geographically, it is located in the Midwestern United States and is often considered part of the American “Heartland”.

Geographically, it is located in the Midwestern United States and is often considered part of the American “Heartland”. #Hint 4: While its largest city is Wichita, its state capital is Topeka.

While its largest city is Wichita, its state capital is Topeka. #Hint 5: The state’s name features two pairs of repeating letters, which can make it a bit tricky to guess.

Take a moment to think it over with these clues. If you’re ready for the solution, scroll down to see the answer.

Today’s Statele #1014 Answer (September 16, 2025)

Still stumped? Don’t worry, here is the answer for today’s Statele.

Click to reveal today’s Statele #1014 Answer for September 16, 2025 KANSAS

Today’s puzzle presented a unique challenge with its letter composition. The repetition of both a common vowel and a consonant could easily lead a player astray, requiring careful placement and strategic guesses. The presence of a less frequent starting letter adds another layer of difficulty. Overall, it was a satisfying puzzle that rewarded a methodical approach to eliminating possibilities and identifying the distinct letter pattern.

Yesterday’s Statele #1013 Answer (September 15, 2025)

In case you missed it, the answer for yesterday’s Statele #1013 Answer for September 15, 2025 is:

PUERTO RICO

What Is Statele and How to Play?

New to the game? Statele is a daily geography challenge where you have six attempts to guess a U.S. state. Here’s how it works:

You start by entering the name of any state as your first guess. After you submit it, the game gives you three key clues to help you solve the puzzle. You’ll see the distance in kilometers from your guess to the target state, a directional arrow (like ↙️ or ⬆️) pointing you where to look next, and a proximity percentage to show how close you are.

Your mission is to use these clues to make a more strategic guess each time. If your guess was thousands of kilometers away and the arrow points east, you know to pick a state much farther to the east for your next attempt. With each guess, you can zero in on the correct location until you’ve found the mystery state.

Did you manage to guess it correctly? Check back tomorrow for the hints and answer to the next Statele puzzle!