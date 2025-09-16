Today’s TeufTeuf Statele Answers And Hints For #1015, September 17, 2025

Is today’s Statele puzzle making you question everything you thought you knew about U.S. geography? You’re not alone. Some of these states can be surprisingly tricky to guess, especially when you’re trying to protect a long-standing winning streak. But don’t throw in the towel just yet! We’ve got the perfect set of hints to nudge you toward the correct answer for today’s TeufTeuf Games Statele #1015 for September 17, 2025. Now it’s time to claim your bragging rights for the day.

Today’s Statele #1015 Hints (September 17, 2025)

Finding the right state within six guesses can be tough. Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle:

#Hint 1 : This state is home to the first capital of the Confederate States of America.

: This state is home to the first capital of the Confederate States of America. #Hint 2: It is the only state to have an alcoholic beverage as its official state drink.

is the only state to have an alcoholic beverage as its official state drink. #Hint 3: Known as the “Heart of Dixie,” it played a central role in the American Civil Rights Movement.

Known as the “Heart of Dixie,” it played a central role in the American Civil Rights Movement. #Hint 4: This state’s largest city is named after a major industrial city in the United Kingdom.

This state’s largest city is named after a major industrial city in the United Kingdom. #Hint 5: It is a major hub for aerospace and automotive manufacturing in the United States.

Take a moment to think it over with these clues. If you’re ready for the solution, scroll down to see the answer.

Today’s Statele #1015 Answer (September 17, 2025)

Still stumped? Don’t worry, here is the answer for today’s Statele.

Click to reveal today’s Statele #1015 Answer for September 17, 2025 ALABAMA

This particular puzzle offers a good balance of historical and modern clues, touching upon the state’s significant role in major American historical events while also acknowledging its contemporary industrial strengths. The variety in the types of hints, from political history to its unique state symbols, provides multiple avenues for a player to arrive at the correct answer, making it a well-rounded and engaging challenge.

Yesterday’s Statele #1014 Answer (September 16, 2025)

In case you missed it, the answer for yesterday’s Statele #1014 Answer for September 16, 2025 is:

KANSAS

What Is Statele and How to Play?

New to the game? Statele is a daily geography challenge where you have six attempts to guess a U.S. state. Here’s how it works:

You start by entering the name of any state as your first guess. After you submit it, the game gives you three key clues to help you solve the puzzle. You’ll see the distance in kilometers from your guess to the target state, a directional arrow (like ↙️ or ⬆️) pointing you where to look next, and a proximity percentage to show how close you are.

Your mission is to use these clues to make a more strategic guess each time. If your guess was thousands of kilometers away and the arrow points east, you know to pick a state much farther to the east for your next attempt. With each guess, you can zero in on the correct location until you’ve found the mystery state.

Did you manage to guess it correctly? Check back tomorrow for the hints and answer to the next Statele puzzle!