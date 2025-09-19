Today’s TeufTeuf Statele Answers And Hints For #1018, September 20, 2025

Is today’s Statele puzzle making you question everything you thought you knew about U.S. geography? You’re not alone. Some of these states can be surprisingly tricky to guess, especially when you’re trying to protect a long-standing winning streak. But don’t throw in the towel just yet! We’ve got the perfect set of hints to nudge you toward the correct answer for today’s TeufTeuf Games Statele #1018 for September 20, 2025. Now it’s time to claim your bragging rights for the day.

Today’s Statele #1018 Hints (September 20, 2025)

Finding the right state within six guesses can be tough. Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle:

#Hint 1 : This state is the least populous in the United States.

: This state is the least populous in the United States. #Hint 2: It is home to the world’s first national park.

It is home to the world’s first national park. #Hint 3: Known as the “Equality State,” it was the first to grant women the right to vote.

Known as the “Equality State,” it was the first to grant women the right to vote. #Hint 4: A massive, iconic rock formation, the first national monument in the U.S., is located here.

A massive, iconic rock formation, the first national monument in the U.S., is located here. #Hint 5: The state’s landscape is dominated by the Rocky Mountains and vast plains.

Take a moment to think it over with these clues. If you’re ready for the solution, scroll down to see the answer.

Today’s Statele #1018 Answer (September 20, 2025)

Still stumped? Don’t worry, here is the answer for today’s Statele.

Click to reveal today’s Statele #1018 Answer for September 20, 2025 WYOMING

This particular puzzle offers a satisfying challenge due to the state’s unique demographic and historical standing. While its low population might make it less immediately recognizable to some, its significant contributions to conservation and women’s suffrage provide strong, accessible clues. The geographical features are also quite distinct, rewarding players who have a good sense of the American West’s natural landmarks. Overall, it’s a well-rounded puzzle that balances lesser-known facts with iconic American history.

Yesterday’s Statele #1017 Answer (September 19, 2025)

In case you missed it, the answer for yesterday’s Statele #1017 Answer for September 19, 2025 is:

NEW MEXICO

What Is Statele and How to Play?

New to the game? Statele is a daily geography challenge where you have six attempts to guess a U.S. state. Here’s how it works:

You start by entering the name of any state as your first guess. After you submit it, the game gives you three key clues to help you solve the puzzle. You’ll see the distance in kilometers from your guess to the target state, a directional arrow (like ↙️ or ⬆️) pointing you where to look next, and a proximity percentage to show how close you are.

Your mission is to use these clues to make a more strategic guess each time. If your guess was thousands of kilometers away and the arrow points east, you know to pick a state much farther to the east for your next attempt. With each guess, you can zero in on the correct location until you’ve found the mystery state.

Did you manage to guess it correctly? Check back tomorrow for the hints and answer to the next Statele puzzle!