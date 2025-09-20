Today’s TeufTeuf Statele Answers And Hints For #1019, September 21, 2025

Is today’s Statele puzzle making you question everything you thought you knew about U.S. geography? You’re not alone. Some of these states can be surprisingly tricky to guess, especially when you’re trying to protect a long-standing winning streak. But don’t throw in the towel just yet! We’ve got the perfect set of hints to nudge you toward the correct answer for today’s TeufTeuf Games Statele #1019 for September 21, 2025. Now it’s time to claim your bragging rights for the day.

Today’s Statele #1019 Hints (September 21, 2025)

Finding the right state within six guesses can be tough. Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle:

#Hint 1 : This state is located on the Atlantic coast and is one of the original thirteen colonies.

It is famously known as the location of the Wright brothers' "First in Flight" at Kitty Hawk.

Known as the "Equality State," it was the first to grant women the right to vote.

The state is a major hub for banking and is also renowned for its distinctive style of barbecue.

College basketball fans will recognize this state for one of the most intense rivalries in the sport.

Take a moment to think it over with these clues. If you’re ready for the solution, scroll down to see the answer.

Today’s Statele #1019 Answer (September 21, 2025)

Still stumped? Don’t worry, here is the answer for today’s Statele.

Click to reveal today’s Statele #1019 Answer for September 21, 2025 NORTH CAROLINA

Today’s answer was a solid challenge, primarily because it’s a two-word state, which can often throw players off their usual guessing rhythm. The sheer number of letters might seem intimidating initially, but the state’s rich history and famous cultural contributions provide plenty of clues. Those with knowledge of early American history or aviation milestones likely had a significant advantage in narrowing down the possibilities quickly. It was a great puzzle that rewards a well-rounded knowledge base beyond just geography.

Yesterday’s Statele #1018 Answer (September 20, 2025)

In case you missed it, the answer for yesterday’s Statele #1018 Answer for September 19, 2025 is:

WYOMING

What Is Statele and How to Play?

New to the game? Statele is a daily geography challenge where you have six attempts to guess a U.S. state. Here’s how it works:

You start by entering the name of any state as your first guess. After you submit it, the game gives you three key clues to help you solve the puzzle. You’ll see the distance in kilometers from your guess to the target state, a directional arrow (like ↙️ or ⬆️) pointing you where to look next, and a proximity percentage to show how close you are.

Your mission is to use these clues to make a more strategic guess each time. If your guess was thousands of kilometers away and the arrow points east, you know to pick a state much farther to the east for your next attempt. With each guess, you can zero in on the correct location until you’ve found the mystery state.

Did you manage to guess it correctly? Check back tomorrow for the hints and answer to the next Statele puzzle!