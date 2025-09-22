Today’s TeufTeuf Statele Answers And Hints For #1021, September 23, 2025

Is today’s Statele puzzle making you question everything you thought you knew about U.S. geography? You’re not alone. Some of these states can be surprisingly tricky to guess, especially when you’re trying to protect a long-standing winning streak. But don’t throw in the towel just yet! We’ve got the perfect set of hints to nudge you toward the correct answer for today’s TeufTeuf Games Statele #1021 for September 23, 2025. Now it’s time to claim your bragging rights for the day.

Today’s Statele #1021 Hints (September 23, 2025)

Finding the right state within six guesses can be tough. Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle:

#Hint 1 : This unincorporated U.S. territory is the largest and southernmost of the Mariana Islands.

: This unincorporated U.S. territory is the largest and southernmost of the Mariana Islands. #Hint 2: Its unofficial but widely used motto is “Where America’s Day Begins.”

Its unofficial but widely used motto is “Where America’s Day Begins.” #Hint 3: The indigenous people of this island are the Chamorro, who have a rich culture and history.

The indigenous people of this island are the Chamorro, who have a rich culture and history. #Hint 4: This island plays a significant strategic role for the United States military in the Pacific.

This island plays a significant strategic role for the United States military in the Pacific. #Hint 5: A popular tourist destination, it is renowned for its stunning beaches and vibrant coral reefs.

Take a moment to think it over with these clues. If you’re ready for the solution, scroll down to see the answer.

Today’s Statele #1021 Answer (September 23, 2025)

Still stumped? Don’t worry, here is the answer for today’s Statele.

Click to reveal today’s Statele #1021 Answer for September 23, 2025 GUAM

This particular puzzle presents an interesting choice, given the state’s relatively low population and more rural character compared to many others. It challenges players to think beyond the more commonly known states and delve into the geography and agricultural heartland of the country. The answer might not be immediately obvious to everyone, encouraging a deeper consideration of the nation’s diverse states.

Yesterday’s Statele #1020 Answer (September 22, 2025)

In case you missed it, the answer for yesterday’s Statele #1020 Answer for September 22, 2025 is:

NORTH DAKOTA

What Is Statele and How to Play?

New to the game? Statele is a daily geography challenge where you have six attempts to guess a U.S. state. Here’s how it works:

You start by entering the name of any state as your first guess. After you submit it, the game gives you three key clues to help you solve the puzzle. You’ll see the distance in kilometers from your guess to the target state, a directional arrow (like ↙️ or ⬆️) pointing you where to look next, and a proximity percentage to show how close you are.

Your mission is to use these clues to make a more strategic guess each time. If your guess was thousands of kilometers away and the arrow points east, you know to pick a state much farther to the east for your next attempt. With each guess, you can zero in on the correct location until you’ve found the mystery state.

Did you manage to guess it correctly? Check back tomorrow for the hints and answer to the next Statele puzzle!