Today’s TeufTeuf Statele Answers And Hints For #1022, September 24, 2025

Is today’s Statele puzzle making you question everything you thought you knew about U.S. geography? You’re not alone. Some of these states can be surprisingly tricky to guess, especially when you’re trying to protect a long-standing winning streak. But don’t throw in the towel just yet! We’ve got the perfect set of hints to nudge you toward the correct answer for today’s TeufTeuf Games Statele #1022 for September 24, 2025. Now it’s time to claim your bragging rights for the day.

Today’s Statele #1022 Hints (September 24, 2025)

Finding the right state within six guesses can be tough. Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle:

#Hint 1: This state is famously the setting for a classic American painting that depicts a farmer and his daughter.

#Hint 2: It holds the distinction of being the first state to hold its presidential caucuses, giving it significant political importance.

#Hint 3: Its eastern and western borders are uniquely defined entirely by two major rivers.

#Hint 4: This state is a leading producer of corn and pork in the United States.

#Hint 5: A well-known film featuring a baseball field built in a cornfield was set and filmed here.

Take a moment to think it over with these clues. If you’re ready for the solution, scroll down to see the answer.

Today’s Statele #1022 Answer (September 24, 2025)

Still stumped? Don’t worry, here is the answer for today’s Statele.

Click to reveal today’s Statele #1022 Answer for September 24, 2025 IOWA

This puzzle provides a delightful challenge, moving beyond simple geographical recall. It encourages a deeper dive into the cultural and agricultural identity of the American heartland. The clues are subtle yet distinctive, rewarding players who can connect historical art, political processes, and iconic cinematography to a specific place. It’s a well-rounded puzzle that highlights how a state’s identity is woven from many different threads.

Yesterday’s Statele #1021 Answer (September 23, 2025)

In case you missed it, the answer for yesterday’s Statele #1021 Answer for September 23, 2025 is:

GUAM

What Is Statele and How to Play?

New to the game? Statele is a daily geography challenge where you have six attempts to guess a U.S. state. Here’s how it works:

You start by entering the name of any state as your first guess. After you submit it, the game gives you three key clues to help you solve the puzzle. You’ll see the distance in kilometers from your guess to the target state, a directional arrow (like ↙️ or ⬆️) pointing you where to look next, and a proximity percentage to show how close you are.

Your mission is to use these clues to make a more strategic guess each time. If your guess was thousands of kilometers away and the arrow points east, you know to pick a state much farther to the east for your next attempt. With each guess, you can zero in on the correct location until you’ve found the mystery state.

Did you manage to guess it correctly? Check back tomorrow for the hints and answer to the next Statele puzzle!