Today’s TeufTeuf Statele Answers And Hints For #1023, September 25, 2025

Is today’s Statele puzzle making you question everything you thought you knew about U.S. geography? You’re not alone. Some of these states can be surprisingly tricky to guess, especially when you’re trying to protect a long-standing winning streak. But don’t throw in the towel just yet! We’ve got the perfect set of hints to nudge you toward the correct answer for today’s TeufTeuf Games Statele #1023 for September 25, 2025. Now it’s time to claim your bragging rights for the day.

Today’s Statele #1023 Hints (September 25, 2025)

Finding the right state within six guesses can be tough. Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle:

#Hint 1 :This territory's name includes a directional word, hinting at its location relative to a nearby, more widely known island.

#Hint 2: It is a commonwealth in political union with the United States, and its residents are U.S. citizens.

#Hint 3: One of its islands served as the launching point for the atomic bomb attacks on Japan during World War II..

#Hint 4: The world's deepest known oceanic trench lies just to the east of this island chain.

#Hint 5: Ancient carved stone pillars, known as latte stones, are a significant cultural and archaeological feature of this place.

Take a moment to think it over with these clues. If you’re ready for the solution, scroll down to see the answer.

Today’s Statele #1023 Answer (September 25, 2025)

Still stumped? Don’t worry, here is the answer for today’s Statele.

Click to reveal today’s Statele #1023 Answer for September 25, 2025 NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

This particular puzzle presents a satisfying level of challenge, steering clear of the more obscure corners of the globe while still demanding a good recall of Pacific geography and history. The multi-word answer adds a layer of complexity that requires a bit more deduction than a single-named state. The clues often point towards its unique political status and significant role in 20th-century world events, making for an engaging and educational solve.

Yesterday’s Statele #1022 Answer (September 24, 2025)

In case you missed it, the answer for yesterday’s Statele #1022 Answer for September 24, 2025 is:

IOWA

What Is Statele and How to Play?

New to the game? Statele is a daily geography challenge where you have six attempts to guess a U.S. state. Here’s how it works:

You start by entering the name of any state as your first guess. After you submit it, the game gives you three key clues to help you solve the puzzle. You’ll see the distance in kilometers from your guess to the target state, a directional arrow (like ↙️ or ⬆️) pointing you where to look next, and a proximity percentage to show how close you are.

Your mission is to use these clues to make a more strategic guess each time. If your guess was thousands of kilometers away and the arrow points east, you know to pick a state much farther to the east for your next attempt. With each guess, you can zero in on the correct location until you’ve found the mystery state.

Did you manage to guess it correctly? Check back tomorrow for the hints and answer to the next Statele puzzle!