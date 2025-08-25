Today’s TeuTeuf GeoGrid Answers and Hints For #507, August 26, 2025

Remember playing Atlas during your childhood days? Well, it’s back in an advanced form with GeoGrid. Step away from your dusty old atlas and get ready for a daily dose of brain-bending geography! This isn’t your average quiz; it’s a clever, challenging, and addictive Geography game that puts your knowledge of the world to the ultimate test. Think you know your countries? This game will prove it, one 3×3 grid at a time. It’s a great way to start your day, sharpen your mind, and maybe even find a new country to add to your bucket list. So whether you are stuck or simply looking for a clue, today’s GeoGrid #506 answers and hints for August 26, 2025, are here for you.

Today’s GeoGrid #507 Hints (August 26, 2025)

If you are stuck, then here are some clues to help you solve today’s GeoGrid:

Hints Coastline on the Pacific Ocean Is a Monarchy Name is 5 letters long More than 30 Olympic medals The world’s largest country by area. It has hosted the Olympic Games multiple times. An island nation known for its imperial family and technological innovation. Located on the Iberian Peninsula, this country is famous for its passionate culture and historical empire Flag with a star/sun An island with a distinct flag featuring a sun in the canton, located off the coast of mainland China. A North African kingdom with a green star on its red flag. Its flag features a star and crescent on a tricolor band, representing its Islamic heritage. Top 20 in obesity rate A country with a diverse geography and a major global influence, it has a high prevalence of obesity. An archipelagic state in the Atlantic, known for tourism, with a growing health concern regarding obesity. A transcontinental country with ancient history, famous for its pyramids and the Nile River.

Today’s GeoGrid #507 Answers (August 26, 2025)

The moment of truth is here. Here are the answers to help you get the highest score in today’s GeoGrid (August 25, 2025):

Click to reveal today’s GeoGrid #507 answers for August 26, 2025 Hints Coastline on the Pacific Ocean Is a Monarchy Name is 5 letters long More than 30 Olympic medals Russia Japan Spain Flag with a star/sun Taiwan Morocco Libya Top 20 in obesity rate United States of America Bahamas Egypt

Today’s GeoGrid was a decent challenge. The “More than 30 Olympic medals” row was fairly straightforward, especially for those familiar with major sports nations. The “Flag with a star/sun” was a nice touch, requiring some visual recall of national flags. However, the “Top 20 in obesity rate” category might be a bit surprising for some players, as it’s not a common geographical category. Overall, a good mix of straightforward and more specific trivia.

How to Play Geo Grid

GeoGrid is a daily trivia game designed to put your geography knowledge to the test! The game presents you with a 3×3 grid, where each row and column has a specific category. Your goal is to guess a country for each of the nine boxes that satisfies the criteria of both its row and its column. Do note that there can be multiple answers for each box since there can be various countries that fulfill each criterion. Every box on any given board has anywhere from 5 to 30 unique answers, so there’s always a good challenge.

Rules and Objective

Guesses: Players have 10 guesses to fill out the grid, but can enable an optional “infinite mode” for unlimited guesses.

Players have 10 guesses to fill out the grid, but can enable an optional “infinite mode” for unlimited guesses. Uniqueness: A country can only be used once per game board.

A country can only be used once per game board. Objective: The main goal is to complete the board by filling all nine boxes with the correct country. The ultimate objective is to finish with the lowest score possible.

Scoring

The scoring system is a key part of the game. Your final score is the sum of the “rarity” scores of each box. The rarer your guess, the lower its score, which in turn helps you achieve a lower total score. Empty cells are automatically scored at 100. A new game is available every day at 12 AM of your device’s local time.

That’s it, folks! Hope these hints and answers helped you ace today’s Geogrid game.