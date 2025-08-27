Today’s TeuTeuf GeoGrid Answers and Hints For #509, August 28, 2025

Remember playing Atlas during your childhood days? Well, it’s back in an advanced form with GeoGrid. Step away from your dusty old atlas and get ready for a daily dose of brain-bending geography! This isn’t your average quiz; it’s a clever, challenging, and addictive Geography game that puts your knowledge of the world to the ultimate test. Think you know your countries? This game will prove it, one 3×3 grid at a time. It’s a great way to start your day, sharpen your mind, and maybe even find a new country to add to your bucket list. So whether you are stuck or simply looking for a clue, today’s GeoGrid #509 answers and hints for August 28, 2025, are here for you.

Today’s GeoGrid #509 Hints (August 28, 2025)

If you are stuck, then here are some clues to help you solve today’s GeoGrid:

Hints Touches the Equator Is part of the Nile River system Population over 50 million Human Development Index under 0.7 Has the longest coastline in mainland Africa and is located in the Horn of Africa. Its capital, Kampala, is located near the shores of Lake Victoria, a major source of the Nile. The only African country that was never colonized. In Africa Africa’s second-largest country by area, with a vast portion of the Congo River basin. The confluence of the White Nile and Blue Nile occurs in its capital, Khartoum. Africa’s most populous country. Flag with green The Maasai people are indigenous to this country and neighboring Tanzania The country is known as “The Land of a Thousand Hills,” and the Kagera River, a headwater of the Nile, forms part of its eastern border. Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak, is located here.

Today’s GeoGrid #509 Answers (August 28, 2025)

The moment of truth is here. Here are the answers to help you get the highest score in today’s GeoGrid (August 28, 2025):

Click to reveal today’s GeoGrid #509 answers for August 28, 2025 Hints Touches the Equator Is part of the Nile River system Population over 50 million Human Development Index under 0.7 Somalia Uganda Ethiopia In Africa Democratic Republic of the Congo Sudan Nigeria Flag with green Kenya Rwanda Tanzania

Today’s GeoGrid was a good challenge, leaning on knowledge of African geography and specific country statistics. The “Is part of the Nile River system” column, in particular, required a bit of thought, as multiple countries fit the category. The rows provided good guidance, especially the “Human Development Index under 0.7” constraint, which helped narrow down the possibilities. Overall, a well-balanced and educational grid.

How to Play Geo Grid

GeoGrid is a daily trivia game designed to put your geography knowledge to the test! The game presents you with a 3×3 grid, where each row and column has a specific category. Your goal is to guess a country for each of the nine boxes that satisfies the criteria of both its row and its column. Do note that there can be multiple answers for each box since there can be various countries that fulfill each criterion. Every box on any given board has anywhere from 5 to 30 unique answers, so there’s always a good challenge.

Rules and Objective

Guesses: Players have 10 guesses to fill out the grid, but can enable an optional “infinite mode” for unlimited guesses.

Players have 10 guesses to fill out the grid, but can enable an optional “infinite mode” for unlimited guesses. Uniqueness: A country can only be used once per game board.

A country can only be used once per game board. Objective: The main goal is to complete the board by filling all nine boxes with the correct country. The ultimate objective is to finish with the lowest score possible.

Scoring

The scoring system is a key part of the game. Your final score is the sum of the “rarity” scores of each box. The rarer your guess, the lower its score, which in turn helps you achieve a lower total score. Empty cells are automatically scored at 100. A new game is available every day at 12 AM of your device’s local time.

That’s it, folks! Hope these hints and answers helped you ace today’s Geogrid game.