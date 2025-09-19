Today’s TeuTeuf GeoGrid Answers and Hints For #532, September 20,2025

Remember playing Atlas during your childhood days? Well, it’s back in an advanced form with GeoGrid. Step away from your dusty old atlas and get ready for a daily dose of brain-bending geography! This isn’t your average quiz; it’s a clever, challenging, and addictive Geography game that puts your knowledge of the world to the ultimate test. Think you know your countries? This game will prove it, one 3×3 grid at a time. It’s a great way to start your day, sharpen your mind, and maybe even find a new country to add to your bucket list. So whether you are stuck or simply looking for a clue, today’s GeoGrid #532 answers and hints for September 20, 2025, are here for you.

Today’s GeoGrid #532 Hints (September 20, 2025)

If you are stuck, then here are some clues to help you solve today’s GeoGrid:

Hints Ends with letter S Coastline on the Indian Ocean Borders 3-4 countries Capital city population under 500k This Mediterranean island’s capital city is Nicosia. This archipelagic state is famous for its luxury overwater bungalows. This European nation is home to the scenic Lake Bled. Flag with only red, white, and blue A landlocked Southeast Asian country, its flag features a white circle. This country, formerly known as Siam, has a capital in Bangkok. This small European country is a Grand Duchy. Human Development Index over 0.75 This African island nation was once home to the dodo bird. A country that is also a continent, known for its unique wildlife. This country’s capital, Brussels, is the de facto capital of the EU.

Today’s GeoGrid #532 Answers (September 20, 2025)

The moment of truth is here. Here are the answers to help you get the highest score in today’s GeoGrid (September 19, 2025):

Click to reveal today’s GeoGrid #532 answers for September 20, 2025 Hints Ends with letter S Coastline on the Indian Ocean Borders 3-4 countries Capital city population under 500k Cyprus Maldives Slovenia Flag with only red, white, and blue Laos Thailand Luxembourg Human Development Index over 0.75 Mauritius Australia Belgium

Today’s Geogrid was a well-balanced puzzle with a moderate level of difficulty. The categories were clear and direct, but finding the correct intersections required a good mix of geographical, demographic, and vexillological (flag-related) knowledge. The “Capital city population under 500k” row was likely the trickiest for most players. Overall, a very enjoyable challenge!

How to Play GeoGrid

GeoGrid is a daily trivia game designed to put your geography knowledge to the test! The game presents you with a 3×3 grid, where each row and column has a specific category. Your goal is to guess a country for each of the nine boxes that satisfies the criteria of both its row and its column. Do note that there can be multiple answers for each box since there can be various countries that fulfill each criterion. Every box on any given board has anywhere from 5 to 30 unique answers, so there’s always a good challenge.

Rules and Objective

Guesses: Players have 10 guesses to fill out the grid, but can enable an optional “infinite mode” for unlimited guesses.

Players have 10 guesses to fill out the grid, but can enable an optional “infinite mode” for unlimited guesses. Uniqueness: A country can only be used once per game board.

A country can only be used once per game board. Objective: The main goal is to complete the board by filling all nine boxes with the correct country. The ultimate objective is to finish with the lowest score possible.

Scoring

The scoring system is a key part of the game. Your final score is the sum of the “rarity” scores of each box. The rarer your guess, the lower its score, which in turn helps you achieve a lower total score. Empty cells are automatically scored at 100. A new game is available every day at 12 AM of your device’s local time.

That’s it, folks! Hope these hints and answers helped you ace today’s Geogrid game.