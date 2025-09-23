Today’s TeuTeuf GeoGrid Answers and Hints For #536, September 24,2025

Remember playing Atlas during your childhood days? Well, it’s back in an advanced form with GeoGrid. Step away from your dusty old atlas and get ready for a daily dose of brain-bending geography! This isn’t your average quiz; it’s a clever, challenging, and addictive Geography game that puts your knowledge of the world to the ultimate test. Think you know your countries? This game will prove it, one 3×3 grid at a time. It’s a great way to start your day, sharpen your mind, and maybe even find a new country to add to your bucket list. So whether you are stuck or simply looking for a clue, today’s GeoGrid #536 answers and hints for September 24, 2025, are here for you.

Today’s GeoGrid #536 Hints (September 24, 2025)

If you are stuck, then here are some clues to help you solve today’s GeoGrid:

Today’s GeoGrid #536 Answers (September 24, 2025)

The moment of truth is here. Here are the answers to help you get the highest score in today’s GeoGrid (September 24, 2025):

Hints Top 20 in number of World Heritage sites Borders 2-3 countries Has never won an Olympic medal Touches the Equator This North American country is famous for its ancient Mayan and Aztec ruins. Its flag features 50 stars, and it shares borders with Canada and the country in the top-left square. This South Asian nation is the most populous country in the world to have never secured an Olympic medal. Name is 5 letters long Known as the “Land of the Rising Sun,” its flag features a simple red circle on a white background. This North African country, a former filming location for Star Wars, has a red and white flag with a crescent and star. Located on the Horn of Africa, its flag is a simple white star on a light blue field. Capital city population under 100k This country straddles Europe and Asia; its capital is Ankara, but its largest city is Istanbul. Named for the equator which passes through it, this nation is home to the Galápagos Islands. This landlocked South American country has two capitals, Sucre and La Paz, but its largest city is Santa Cruz de la Sierra.

Click to reveal today’s GeoGrid #536 answers for September 24, 2025 Hints Top 20 in number of World Heritage sites Borders 2-3 countries Has never won an Olympic medal Population over 10 million Mexico United States Bangladesh Flag with only 2 colors Japan Tunisia Somalia Capital city population under 100k Turkey Ecuador Bolivia

This was a well-balanced puzzle with a good mix of straightforward and challenging categories. The “Population over 10 million” row was a great starting point, but finding countries that fit the “Has never won an Olympic medal” column required some specific knowledge. The combination of geographical and demographic trivia made it a very engaging grid to solve. Good luck!

How to Play GeoGrid

GeoGrid is a daily trivia game designed to put your geography knowledge to the test! The game presents you with a 3×3 grid, where each row and column has a specific category. Your goal is to guess a country for each of the nine boxes that satisfies the criteria of both its row and its column. Do note that there can be multiple answers for each box since there can be various countries that fulfill each criterion. Every box on any given board has anywhere from 5 to 30 unique answers, so there’s always a good challenge.

Rules and Objective

Guesses: Players have 10 guesses to fill out the grid, but can enable an optional “infinite mode” for unlimited guesses.

Players have 10 guesses to fill out the grid, but can enable an optional “infinite mode” for unlimited guesses. Uniqueness: A country can only be used once per game board.

A country can only be used once per game board. Objective: The main goal is to complete the board by filling all nine boxes with the correct country. The ultimate objective is to finish with the lowest score possible.

Scoring

The scoring system is a key part of the game. Your final score is the sum of the “rarity” scores of each box. The rarer your guess, the lower its score, which in turn helps you achieve a lower total score. Empty cells are automatically scored at 100. A new game is available every day at 12 AM of your device’s local time.

That’s it, folks! Hope these hints and answers helped you ace today’s Geogrid game.