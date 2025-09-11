Today’s TeuTeuf Travle Answer and Hints for #1002 – September 11, 2025

Struggling with today’s Travle puzzle? This daily geography game can be tricky, especially with its unique rules about borders and connections. Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned geographer, sometimes a little hint is all you need to complete the journey. Here you will find some helpful clues and, if all else fails, the full answer for the daily Travle #1002 for September 11, 2025. Let’s get you to your destination!

Today’s Travle #1002 Hints (September 11, 2025)

Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle for The Gambia to Sudan without giving away the entire route:

#Hint 1 for today’s Country 1 Travle: Your journey begins by entering the only country that borders The Gambia, a nation known for its vibrant music scene and as the westernmost country on the African mainland.

After leaving the coast, you will head east into a vast, landlocked country famous for the ancient city of Timbuktu and the historic Djenné Mosque.

Continuing eastward, your path takes you through another large, landlocked Sahelian nation, named after the major river that flows through its southwest corner.

The final country you must cross before reaching your destination is named after a large, shallow lake. It serves as a crucial geographical bridge between North and Central Africa.

Today’s Travle #1002 Answers (September 11, 2025)

Ready for the solution? This is your final spoiler warning! The answer for today’s Travle #1002 (September 11, 2025) is:

Click here to reveal today’s Travle answers for September 11, 2025 Starting Country : The Gambia

: The Gambia Country 1 : Senegal

: Senegal Country 2: Mali

Mali Country 3 : Niger

: Niger Country 4: Chad

Chad Destination City: Sudan

This puzzle provides a fantastic geographical challenge, charting a direct eastward course across the width of the Sahel region in Africa. It tests one’s knowledge of some of the continent’s largest landlocked nations, requiring a clear mental map of how these countries connect. The path is quite linear, which makes it a satisfying and logical progression from the Atlantic coast deep into the continent’s interior.

Yesterday’s Travle #1001 Answers (September 10, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers for yesterday’s Travle:

Starting Country : Lebanon

: Lebanon Country 1 : Syria

: Syria Country 2: Iraq

Iraq Country 3 : Iran

: Iran Country 4: Afghanistan

Afghanistan Destination City: Tajikistan

How To Play Travle

The game gives you a starting country and a final destination, along with a set number of guesses to complete the route. Your goal is to name the sequence of countries connecting the start to the end.