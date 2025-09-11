Today’s TeuTeuf Travle Answer and Hints for #1002 – September 11, 2025

Struggling with today’s Travle puzzle? This daily geography game can be tricky, especially with its unique rules about borders and connections. Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned geographer, sometimes a little hint is all you need to complete the journey. Here you will find some helpful clues and, if all else fails, the full answer for the daily Travle #1002 for September 11, 2025. Let’s get you to your destination!
Today’s Travle #1002 Hints (September 11, 2025)
Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle for The Gambia to Sudan without giving away the entire route:
- #Hint 1 for today’s Country 1 Travle: Your journey begins by entering the only country that borders The Gambia, a nation known for its vibrant music scene and as the westernmost country on the African mainland.
- #Hint 2 for today’s Country 2 Travle: After leaving the coast, you will head east into a vast, landlocked country famous for the ancient city of Timbuktu and the historic Djenné Mosque.
- #Hint 3 for today’s Country 3 Travle: Continuing eastward, your path takes you through another large, landlocked Sahelian nation, named after the major river that flows through its southwest corner.
- #Hint 4 for today’s Country 4 Travle: The final country you must cross before reaching your destination is named after a large, shallow lake. It serves as a crucial geographical bridge between North and Central Africa.
Today’s Travle #1002 Answers (September 11, 2025)
Ready for the solution? This is your final spoiler warning! The answer for today’s Travle #1002 (September 11, 2025) is:
- Starting Country: The Gambia
- Country 1: Senegal
- Country 2: Mali
- Country 3: Niger
- Country 4: Chad
- Destination City: Sudan
This puzzle provides a fantastic geographical challenge, charting a direct eastward course across the width of the Sahel region in Africa. It tests one’s knowledge of some of the continent’s largest landlocked nations, requiring a clear mental map of how these countries connect. The path is quite linear, which makes it a satisfying and logical progression from the Atlantic coast deep into the continent’s interior.
Yesterday’s Travle #1001 Answers (September 10, 2025)
In case you missed it, here are the answers for yesterday’s Travle:
- Starting Country: Lebanon
- Country 1: Syria
- Country 2: Iraq
- Country 3: Iran
- Country 4: Afghanistan
- Destination City: Tajikistan
How To Play Travle
The game gives you a starting country and a final destination, along with a set number of guesses to complete the route. Your goal is to name the sequence of countries connecting the start to the end.
- Start Your Journey: The game begins with the starting country already on your path.
- Guess the Next Country: Enter the name of a country that shares a border with the current country. Remember, connections can be surprising! The English Channel Tunnel connects the UK and France, and the Øresund Bridge connects Denmark and Sweden.
- Analyze the Colors: After each guess, the game will give you a colored emoji to tell you how good your guess was. Understanding these is key to solving the puzzle.
- ✅ Checkmark: The best move. This country gets you closer to the end and is connected to your existing path from the start.
- 🟩 Green: A good guess. This country gets you closer to the destination, even if it’s not connected to your current path (you might be working backward from the end).
- 🟧 Orange: A neutral guess. This country doesn’t necessarily help, but it doesn’t hurt much either. The path through it is only slightly longer than the optimal route.
- 🟥 Red: A poor guess. The path through this country is much longer, or no path exists through it.
- Complete the Path: Keep guessing countries until you have formed a complete, valid chain from the start country to the end country within the allowed number of guesses