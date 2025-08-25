Today’s TeuTeuf Travle Answer and Hints for #985 – August 25,2025

Struggling with today’s Travle puzzle? This daily geography game can be tricky, especially with its unique rules about borders and connections. Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned geographer, sometimes a little hint is all you need to complete the journey. Here you will find some helpful clues and, if all else fails, the full answer for the daily Travle #985 for August 25, 2025. Let’s get you to your destination!
Table of Contents
Today’s Travle #985 Hints (August 25, 2025)
Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle for Bangladesh to Kuwait without giving away the entire route:
- #Hint 1 for today’s City 1 Travle: Your first stop is the world’s largest democracy, a country that shares a long land border with the starting point.
- #Hint 2 for today’s City 2 Travle: This country is home to a portion of the Himalayan mountains and is the setting for the ancient Indus Valley civilization.
- #Hint 3 for today’s City 3 Travle: Next, you’ll travel to a country that was once part of the Persian Empire, known for its rich history, art, and the ancient city of Persepolis.
- #Hint 4 for today’s City 4 Travle: You’ll then head to a country that sits on the Mesopotamian plain and is home to the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, often called the “Cradle of Civilization.
Today’s Travle #985 Answers (August 25, 2025)
Ready for the solution? This is your final spoiler warning! The answer for today’s Travle #985 (August 25, 2025) is:
Click here to reveal today’s Travle answers for August 25, 2025
- Starting City: Bangladesh
- City 1: India
- City 2: Pakistan
- City 3: Iran
- City 4: Iraq
- Destination City: Kuwait
I found today’s puzzle to be a fairly straightforward one, focusing on a direct geographical progression through a well-known region. The countries involved are major players in their respective areas, making it a good exercise in Middle Eastern and South Asian geography.
Yesterday’s Travle #984 Answers (August 24, 2025)
In case you missed it, here are the answers for yesterday’s Travle:
- Starting City: Sudan
- City 1: Egypt
- City 2: Israel
- City 3: Syria
- City 4: Turkey
- Destination City: Georgia
How To Play Travle
The game gives you a starting country and a final destination, along with a set number of guesses to complete the route. Your goal is to name the sequence of countries connecting the start to the end.
- Start Your Journey: The game begins with the starting country already on your path.
- Guess the Next Country: Enter the name of a country that shares a border with the current country. Remember, connections can be surprising! The English Channel Tunnel connects the UK and France, and the Øresund Bridge connects Denmark and Sweden.
- Analyze the Colors: After each guess, the game will give you a colored emoji to tell you how good your guess was. Understanding these is key to solving the puzzle.
- ✅ Checkmark: The best move. This country gets you closer to the end and is connected to your existing path from the start.
- 🟩 Green: A good guess. This country gets you closer to the destination, even if it’s not connected to your current path (you might be working backward from the end).
- 🟧 Orange: A neutral guess. This country doesn’t necessarily help, but it doesn’t hurt much either. The path through it is only slightly longer than the optimal route.
- 🟥 Red: A poor guess. The path through this country is much longer, or no path exists through it.
- Complete the Path: Keep guessing countries until you have formed a complete, valid chain from the start country to the end country within the allowed number of guesses