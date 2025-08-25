Today’s TeuTeuf Travle Answer and Hints for #985 – August 25,2025

Struggling with today’s Travle puzzle? This daily geography game can be tricky, especially with its unique rules about borders and connections. Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned geographer, sometimes a little hint is all you need to complete the journey. Here you will find some helpful clues and, if all else fails, the full answer for the daily Travle #985 for August 25, 2025. Let’s get you to your destination!

Today’s Travle #985 Hints (August 25, 2025)

Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle for Bangladesh to Kuwait without giving away the entire route:

Hint 1 for today's City 1 Travle: Your first stop is the world's largest democracy, a country that shares a long land border with the starting point.

Hint 2 for today's City 2 Travle: This country is home to a portion of the Himalayan mountains and is the setting for the ancient Indus Valley civilization.

Hint 3 for today's City 3 Travle: Next, you'll travel to a country that was once part of the Persian Empire, known for its rich history, art, and the ancient city of Persepolis.

Hint 4 for today's City 4 Travle: You'll then head to a country that sits on the Mesopotamian plain and is home to the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, often called the "Cradle of Civilization.

Today’s Travle #985 Answers (August 25, 2025)

Ready for the solution? This is your final spoiler warning! The answer for today’s Travle #985 (August 25, 2025) is:

Click here to reveal today’s Travle answers for August 25, 2025 Starting City: Bangladesh

Bangladesh City 1 : India

: India City 2: Pakistan

Pakistan City 3: Iran

Iran City 4: Iraq

Iraq Destination City: Kuwait

I found today’s puzzle to be a fairly straightforward one, focusing on a direct geographical progression through a well-known region. The countries involved are major players in their respective areas, making it a good exercise in Middle Eastern and South Asian geography.

Yesterday’s Travle #984 Answers (August 24, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers for yesterday’s Travle:

Starting City: Sudan

Sudan City 1 : Egypt

: Egypt City 2: Israel

Israel City 3: Syria

Syria City 4: Turkey

Turkey Destination City: Georgia

How To Play Travle

The game gives you a starting country and a final destination, along with a set number of guesses to complete the route. Your goal is to name the sequence of countries connecting the start to the end.