Today’s TeuTeuf Travle Answer and Hints for #986 – August 26,2025

Struggling with today’s Travle puzzle? This daily geography game can be tricky, especially with its unique rules about borders and connections. Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned geographer, sometimes a little hint is all you need to complete the journey. Here you will find some helpful clues and, if all else fails, the full answer for the daily Travle #986 for August 26, 2025. Let’s get you to your destination!

Today’s Travle #986 Hints (August 26, 2025)

Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle for Liberia to Morocco without giving away the entire route:

  • #Hint 1 for today’s City 1 Travle: Your first stop is a West African nation that borders Liberia and is home to the source of the Niger River.
  • #Hint 2 for today’s City 2 Travle: Your journey continues into a landlocked country to the north, historically known for its great empires and the city of Timbuktu.
  • #Hint 3 for today’s City 3 Travle: You then head to a disputed territory on the Atlantic coast, situated between Mauritania and your final destination

Today’s Travle #986 Answers (August 26, 2025)

Ready for the solution? This is your final spoiler warning! The answer for today’s Travle #986 (August 26, 2025) is:

Click here to reveal today’s Travle answers for August 26, 2025
  • Starting City: Liberia
  • City 1: Guinea
  • City 2: Mali
  • City 3: Western Sahara
  • Destination City: Morocco

This puzzle offered a direct and logical path, moving swiftly through West Africa and into North Africa. The inclusion of a disputed territory added an extra layer of geographical detail, making the game more informative than a simple linear progression. It’s a great example of how this game can highlight often-overlooked geographical features.

Yesterday’s Travle #985 Answers (August 25, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers for yesterday’s Travle:

  • Starting City: Bangladesh
  • City 1: India
  • City 2: Pakistan
  • City 3: Iran
  • City 4: Iraq
  • Destination City: Kuwait

How To Play Travle

The game gives you a starting country and a final destination, along with a set number of guesses to complete the route. Your goal is to name the sequence of countries connecting the start to the end.

  1. Start Your Journey: The game begins with the starting country already on your path.
  2. Guess the Next Country: Enter the name of a country that shares a border with the current country. Remember, connections can be surprising! The English Channel Tunnel connects the UK and France, and the Øresund Bridge connects Denmark and Sweden.
  3. Analyze the Colors: After each guess, the game will give you a colored emoji to tell you how good your guess was. Understanding these is key to solving the puzzle.
    • Checkmark: The best move. This country gets you closer to the end and is connected to your existing path from the start.
    • 🟩 Green: A good guess. This country gets you closer to the destination, even if it’s not connected to your current path (you might be working backward from the end).
    • 🟧 Orange: A neutral guess. This country doesn’t necessarily help, but it doesn’t hurt much either. The path through it is only slightly longer than the optimal route.
    • 🟥 Red: A poor guess. The path through this country is much longer, or no path exists through it.
  4. Complete the Path: Keep guessing countries until you have formed a complete, valid chain from the start country to the end country within the allowed number of guesses

