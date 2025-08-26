Today’s TeuTeuf Travle Answer and Hints for #986 – August 26,2025

Struggling with today’s Travle puzzle? This daily geography game can be tricky, especially with its unique rules about borders and connections. Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned geographer, sometimes a little hint is all you need to complete the journey. Here you will find some helpful clues and, if all else fails, the full answer for the daily Travle #986 for August 26, 2025. Let’s get you to your destination!

Today’s Travle #986 Hints (August 26, 2025)

Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle for Liberia to Morocco without giving away the entire route:

#Hint 1 for today’s City 1 Travle: Your first stop is a West African nation that borders Liberia and is home to the source of the Niger River.

Your first stop is a West African nation that borders Liberia and is home to the source of the Niger River. #Hint 2 for today’s City 2 Travle : Your journey continues into a landlocked country to the north, historically known for its great empires and the city of Timbuktu.

: Your journey continues into a landlocked country to the north, historically known for its great empires and the city of Timbuktu. #Hint 3 for today’s City 3 Travle: You then head to a disputed territory on the Atlantic coast, situated between Mauritania and your final destination

Today’s Travle #986 Answers (August 26, 2025)

Ready for the solution? This is your final spoiler warning! The answer for today’s Travle #986 (August 26, 2025) is:

Click here to reveal today’s Travle answers for August 26, 2025 Starting City: Liberia

Liberia City 1 : Guinea

: Guinea City 2: Mali

Mali City 3: Western Sahara

Western Sahara Destination City: Morocco

This puzzle offered a direct and logical path, moving swiftly through West Africa and into North Africa. The inclusion of a disputed territory added an extra layer of geographical detail, making the game more informative than a simple linear progression. It’s a great example of how this game can highlight often-overlooked geographical features.

Yesterday’s Travle #985 Answers (August 25, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers for yesterday’s Travle:

Starting City: Bangladesh

Bangladesh City 1 : India

: India City 2: Pakistan

Pakistan City 3: Iran

Iran City 4: Iraq

Iraq Destination City: Kuwait

How To Play Travle

The game gives you a starting country and a final destination, along with a set number of guesses to complete the route. Your goal is to name the sequence of countries connecting the start to the end.