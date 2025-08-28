Today’s TeuTeuf Travle Answer and Hints for #988 – August 28,2025

Struggling with today’s Travle puzzle? This daily geography game can be tricky, especially with its unique rules about borders and connections. Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned geographer, sometimes a little hint is all you need to complete the journey. Here you will find some helpful clues and, if all else fails, the full answer for the daily Travle #988 for August 28, 2025. Let’s get you to your destination!
Today’s Travle #988 Hints (August 28, 2025)
Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle for Somalia to Eswatini without giving away the entire route:
- #Hint 1 for today’s City 1 Travle: Your journey will take you directly south, starting from the Horn of Africa and moving along the east coast, where you’ll pass through countries famous for their ancient trading ports and vast savannas.
- #Hint 2 for today’s City 2 Travel: The next stop on your route is a large East African nation, home to the continent’s highest peak. Its name is also a popular fabric..
- #Hint 3 for today’s City 3 Travle: This leg of the journey takes you south along the Indian Ocean coastline into a country with a long and storied history of trade. It is the destination for the Trans-Zambezia Railway.
Today’s Travle #988 Answers (August 28, 2025)
Ready for the solution? This is your final spoiler warning! The answer for today’s Travle #988 (August 28, 2025) is:
Click here to reveal today’s Travle answers for August 28, 2025
- Starting City: Somalia
- City 1: Mozambique
- City 2: Kenya
- City 3: Tanzania
- Destination City: Eswatini
This puzzle was a refreshing journey through Eastern and Southern Africa. The path from Somalia to Eswatini is a classic example of how the game’s geographical logic often follows a clear, linear progression. While the final destination is a smaller, landlocked country, the path through its larger, more famous neighbors makes the puzzle accessible and enjoyable. It was a well-thought-out route that balanced a direct path with the need to navigate between distinct geographical regions.
Yesterday’s Travle #987 Answers (August 27, 2025)
In case you missed it, here are the answers for yesterday’s Travle:
- Starting City: North Macedonia
- City 1: Romania
- City 2: Hungary
- City 3: Slovenia
- City 4: Italy
- City 5: France
- City 6: United Kingdom
- Destination City: Ireland
How To Play Travle
The game gives you a starting country and a final destination, along with a set number of guesses to complete the route. Your goal is to name the sequence of countries connecting the start to the end.
- Start Your Journey: The game begins with the starting country already on your path.
- Guess the Next Country: Enter the name of a country that shares a border with the current country. Remember, connections can be surprising! The English Channel Tunnel connects the UK and France, and the Øresund Bridge connects Denmark and Sweden.
- Analyze the Colors: After each guess, the game will give you a colored emoji to tell you how good your guess was. Understanding these is key to solving the puzzle.
- ✅ Checkmark: The best move. This country gets you closer to the end and is connected to your existing path from the start.
- 🟩 Green: A good guess. This country gets you closer to the destination, even if it’s not connected to your current path (you might be working backward from the end).
- 🟧 Orange: A neutral guess. This country doesn’t necessarily help, but it doesn’t hurt much either. The path through it is only slightly longer than the optimal route.
- 🟥 Red: A poor guess. The path through this country is much longer, or no path exists through it.
- Complete the Path: Keep guessing countries until you have formed a complete, valid chain from the start country to the end country within the allowed number of guesses