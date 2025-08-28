Today’s TeuTeuf Travle Answer and Hints for #988 – August 28,2025

Struggling with today’s Travle puzzle? This daily geography game can be tricky, especially with its unique rules about borders and connections. Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned geographer, sometimes a little hint is all you need to complete the journey. Here you will find some helpful clues and, if all else fails, the full answer for the daily Travle #988 for August 28, 2025. Let’s get you to your destination!

Today’s Travle #988 Hints (August 28, 2025)

Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle for Somalia to Eswatini without giving away the entire route:

#Hint 1 for today’s City 1 Travle: Your journey will take you directly south, starting from the Horn of Africa and moving along the east coast, where you’ll pass through countries famous for their ancient trading ports and vast savannas.

Your journey will take you directly south, starting from the Horn of Africa and moving along the east coast, where you'll pass through countries famous for their ancient trading ports and vast savannas.

The next stop on your route is a large East African nation, home to the continent's highest peak. Its name is also a popular fabric..

Today’s Travle #988 Answers (August 28, 2025)

Ready for the solution? This is your final spoiler warning! The answer for today’s Travle #988 (August 28, 2025) is:

Click here to reveal today’s Travle answers for August 28, 2025 Starting City: Somalia

Somalia City 1 : Mozambique

: Mozambique City 2: Kenya

Kenya City 3: Tanzania

Tanzania Destination City: Eswatini

This puzzle was a refreshing journey through Eastern and Southern Africa. The path from Somalia to Eswatini is a classic example of how the game’s geographical logic often follows a clear, linear progression. While the final destination is a smaller, landlocked country, the path through its larger, more famous neighbors makes the puzzle accessible and enjoyable. It was a well-thought-out route that balanced a direct path with the need to navigate between distinct geographical regions.

Yesterday’s Travle #987 Answers (August 27, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers for yesterday’s Travle:

Starting City: North Macedonia

North Macedonia City 1 : Romania

: Romania City 2: Hungary

Hungary City 3: Slovenia

Slovenia City 4: Italy

Italy City 5: France

France City 6: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Destination City: Ireland

How To Play Travle

The game gives you a starting country and a final destination, along with a set number of guesses to complete the route. Your goal is to name the sequence of countries connecting the start to the end.