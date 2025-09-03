Today’s TeuTeuf Worldle #1322 Answer and Hints – September 4, 2025

Do you love geography? Do you like playing challenging games? If you answered yes to both, then you must be playing Worldle. The game is similar to Wordle, but instead of words, it’s about continents, countries, or territories. Every day, the game gives you a silhouette of the country, and you get six chances to guess its name. It’s a simple but fun game that can test your geographical knowledge. So, here are the hints and answers for today’s TeuTeuf Worldle #1322 for September 4, 2025

Today’s TeuTeuf Worldle #1322 Hints for September 4, 2025

Can’t figure out the country or territory just by looking at its shape? Fret not, as you can use the hints below to guess the name:

Hint #1: This country is located in Southeast Asia.

Hint #2: It is known for the ruins of Angkor Wat, a massive stone temple complex.

Hint #3: Its capital city is Phnom Penh.

Hint #4: It is bordered by Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam.

Hint #5: Its flag is the only national flag in the world to feature a building.

Hint #6: The first letter of the name is "C".

Today’s TeuTeuf Worldle #1322 Answer for September 4, 2025

Did you manage to guess the country correctly?

Click here to reveal the answer and see if you got it right! Cambodia

Today’s Worldle was a good challenge. The silhouette looked a bit different from what I expected, which threw me off a little. But when I looked at the hints, especially the one about its location and the famous temple, I was able to get it right. It’s cool how a few simple clues can really help you figure out something that seems so difficult at first. I think this one was a great mix of fun and tricky. It’s definitely a 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s TeuTeuf Worldle #1321 Answer for September 3, 2025

In case you missed it, the answer for yesterday’s Worldle #1321 Answer for September 3, 2025 is:

Cook Islands

How to Play Worldle

Playing Worldle is simple. You have six attempts to guess the country or territory silhouette displayed on the screen. Here’s how it works:

Look at the silhouette. The game gives you a clear outline of a country or territory.

Type your guess. Enter a valid country or territory name in the search box.

Analyze the feedback. After each guess, you receive three types of feedback to help you: Distance: The geographical distance in kilometers or miles from your guess to the correct country. Direction: An arrow pointing from your guess toward the correct country. For example, if you guess "France" and see "2,500km ➡️," you need to look for a country about 2,500 kilometers east of France. Proximity Percentage: A percentage showing how close you are to the correct answer. The closer you are, the higher the percentage. A guess on the opposite side of the world would be 0%, and a correct guess is 100%.

After each guess, you receive three types of feedback to help you:

The game also uses colored squares to visually represent your proximity percentage. It rounds your proximity down to the nearest 10, then represents your score with a total of five squares. A green square (🟩) represents 20% and a yellow square (🟨) represents 10%. For instance, a 72% proximity would be shown as 🟩🟩🟩🟨⬛.

Just like Wordle, Worldle refreshes every 24 hours. The game is completely free, so you can play it anytime, anywhere. What do you think of today’s Worldle puzzle?