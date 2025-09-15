Today’s TeuTeuf Worldle #1334 Answer and Hints – September 16, 2025

Do you love geography? Do you like playing challenging games? If you answered yes to both, then you must be playing Worldle. The game is similar to Wordle, but instead of words, it’s about continents, countries, or territories. Every day, the game gives you a silhouette of the country, and you get six chances to guess its name. It’s a simple but fun game that can test your geographical knowledge. So, here are the hints and answers for today’s TeuTeuf Worldle #1334 for September 16, 2025

Today’s TeuTeuf Worldle #1334 Hints for September 16, 2025

Can’t figure out the country or territory just by looking at its shape? Fret not, as you can use the hints below to guess the name:

Hint #1: This country is a peninsula in the Persian Gulf.

This country is a peninsula in the Persian Gulf. Hint #2: It is known for its modern architecture and a desert landscape.

It is known for its modern architecture and a desert landscape. Hint #3: Its capital city is Doha.

Its capital city is Doha. Hint #4: The country will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The country will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Hint #5: It is bordered by Saudi Arabia.

It is bordered by Saudi Arabia. Hint #6: The first letter of the name is “Q”

Today’s TeuTeuf Worldle #1334 Answer for September 16, 2025

Did you manage to guess the country correctly?

Click here to reveal the answer and see if you got it right! Qatar

Today’s Worldle was a good one! The shape was a little bit tricky to get right away, but the hints were super helpful. The clue about its location and the recent major sporting event was a big giveaway for me and really helped me narrow it down. It’s a fun game to play every day and learn something new. It’s definitely a 4.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s TeuTeuf Worldle #1333 Answer for September 15, 2025

In case you missed it, the answer for yesterday’s Worldle #1333 Answer for September 15, 2025 is:

Namibia

How to Play Worldle

Playing Worldle is simple. You have six attempts to guess the country or territory silhouette displayed on the screen. Here’s how it works:

Look at the silhouette. The game gives you a clear outline of a country or territory.

The game gives you a clear outline of a country or territory. Type your guess. Enter a valid country or territory name in the search box.

Enter a valid country or territory name in the search box. Analyze the feedback. After each guess, you receive three types of feedback to help you: Distance: The geographical distance in kilometers or miles from your guess to the correct country. Direction: An arrow pointing from your guess toward the correct country. For example, if you guess “France” and see “2,500km ➡️,” you need to look for a country about 2,500 kilometers east of France. Proximity Percentage: A percentage showing how close you are to the correct answer. The closer you are, the higher the percentage. A guess on the opposite side of the world would be 0%, and a correct guess is 100%.

After each guess, you receive three types of feedback to help you:

The game also uses colored squares to visually represent your proximity percentage. It rounds your proximity down to the nearest 10, then represents your score with a total of five squares. A green square (🟩) represents 20% and a yellow square (🟨) represents 10%. For instance, a 72% proximity would be shown as 🟩🟩🟩🟨⬛.

Just like Wordle, Worldle refreshes every 24 hours. The game is completely free, so you can play it anytime, anywhere. What do you think of today’s Worldle puzzle?