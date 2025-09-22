Today’s Teuteuf Worldle #1341 Country of the Day Answer and Hints – September 23, 2025

Do you love geography? Do you like playing challenging games? If you answered yes to both, then you must be playing Worldle. The game is similar to Wordle, but instead of words, it’s about continents, countries, or territories. Every day, the game gives you a silhouette of the country, and you get six chances to guess its name. It’s a simple but fun game that can test your geographical knowledge. So, here are the hints and answers for today’s TeuTeuf Worldle country of the day #1341 for September 23, 2025

Today’s TeuTeuf Worldle Country of the Day #1341 Hints for September 23

Can’t figure out the country or territory just by looking at its shape? Fret not, as you can use the hints below to guess the name:

Hint #1: This country is a landlocked nation in Central Europe.

Today’s TeuTeuf Worldle Country of the Day #1341 Answer for September 23

Did you manage to guess the country correctly?

Click here to reveal the answer and see if you got it right! Hungary

Today’s Worldle was a good challenge. The silhouette was a bit hard to recognize at first, but the clues were a big help. The hint about its location and what it’s known for really got me thinking in the right direction. It’s cool how a few simple facts can make a difficult puzzle so much easier. I really enjoyed figuring this one out. It’s definitely a 4.5 out of 5.

Yesterday’s TeuTeuf Worldle #1340 Answer for September 22, 2025

In case you missed it, the answer for yesterday’s Worldle #1340 Answer for September 22, 2025 is:

Rwanda

How to Play Worldle

Playing Worldle is simple. You have six attempts to guess the country or territory silhouette displayed on the screen. Here’s how it works:

Look at the silhouette. The game gives you a clear outline of a country or territory.

Enter a valid country or territory name in the search box. Analyze the feedback. After each guess, you receive three types of feedback to help you: Distance: The geographical distance in kilometers or miles from your guess to the correct country. Direction: An arrow pointing from your guess toward the correct country. For example, if you guess “France” and see “2,500km ➡️,” you need to look for a country about 2,500 kilometers east of France. Proximity Percentage: A percentage showing how close you are to the correct answer. The closer you are, the higher the percentage. A guess on the opposite side of the world would be 0%, and a correct guess is 100%.

The game also uses colored squares to visually represent your proximity percentage. It rounds your proximity down to the nearest 10, then represents your score with a total of five squares. A green square (🟩) represents 20% and a yellow square (🟨) represents 10%. For instance, a 72% proximity would be shown as 🟩🟩🟩🟨⬛.

Just like Wordle, Worldle refreshes every 24 hours. The game is completely free, so you can play it anytime, anywhere. What do you think of today’s Worldle puzzle?