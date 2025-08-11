Today’s Travle Answer and Hints for #971 – August 11, 2025

Struggling with today’s Travle puzzle? This daily geography game can be tricky, especially with its unique rules about borders and connections. Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned geographer, sometimes a little hint is all you need to complete the journey. Here you will find some helpful clues and, if all else fails, the full answer for the daily Travle #971 for August 11, 2025. Let’s get you to your destination!

Today’s Travle #971 Hints (August 11, 2025)

Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle without giving away the entire route:

#Hint 1 for today’s City 1 Travle: The entire journey takes place on the eastern side of the African continent.

#Hint 2 for today’s City 2 Travle: You will travel along the coast of the Indian Ocean for a significant part of the route.

#Hint 3 for today’s City 3 Travle: The path takes you through the country famous for Mount Kilimanjaro and the Serengeti.

#Hint 4 for today’s City Travle: The last country you will enter before reaching the destination is the most populous landlocked country in the world.

Today’s Travle #971 Answers (August 11, 2025)

Ready for the solution? This is your final spoiler warning! The answer for today’s Travle (August 11, 2025) is:

Click here to reveal today’s Travle answers for August 11, 2025 Starting City: South Africa

South Africa City 1 : Mozambique

: Mozambique City 2 :Tanzania

:Tanzania City: 3: Kenya

Kenya City 4: Ethiopia

Ethiopia Destination City: Dijibouti

Today’s Travle was a fantastic journey up the eastern spine of Africa, beginning with an intuitive coastal route before presenting its real challenge. The puzzle’s difficulty ramped up significantly as the path moved towards the complex Horn of Africa, demanding a solid knowledge of the region’s inland geography to find the way to the destination. Rather than relying on tricky rules, this was a perfectly balanced, medium-difficulty puzzle of pure continental navigation, making for a very satisfying solve.

How To Play Travle

The game gives you a starting country and a final destination, along with a set number of guesses to complete the route. Your goal is to name the sequence of countries connecting the start to the end.