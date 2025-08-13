Home » Gaming » Today’s Travle Answer and Hints for #973 – August 13, 2025

Today’s Travle Answer and Hints for #973 – August 13, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
Struggling with today’s Travle puzzle? This daily geography game can be tricky, especially with its unique rules about borders and connections. Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned geographer, sometimes a little hint is all you need to complete the journey. Here you will find some helpful clues and, if all else fails, the full answer for the daily Travle #973 for August 13, 2025. Let’s get you to your destination!

Today’s Travle #973 Hints (August 13, 2025)

Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle without giving away the entire route:

  • #Hint 1 for today’s City 1 Travle: Your destination lies directly north of your current location.
  • #Hint 2 for today’s City 2 Travle: This landlocked country is home to vast swamps and grasslands, and the White Nile flows through its capital, Juba.
  • #Hint 3 for today’s City 3 Travle: You are looking for the newest country in the world, having gained its independence in 2011.

Today’s Travle #973 Answers (August 13, 2025)

Ready for the solution? This is your final spoiler warning! The answer for today’s Travle (August 13, 2025) is:

Click here to reveal today’s Travle answers for August 13, 2025
  • Starting City: Zimbabwe
  • City 1: Democratic Republic of Congo
  • City: 2: South Sudan
  • Destination City: Sudan

The preceding opinion was inspired by reflecting on a specific trio of African nations. Think of a southern, landlocked country known for the thundering smoke of its mighty waterfall and its rich copper deposits. Then, consider its vast northern neighbor, a nation defined by a colossal river basin, home to rare mountain gorillas, but also a history steeped in colonial tragedy. Finally, contemplate the world’s newest independent country, a land of diverse peoples along the White Nile, whose very creation was born from prolonged struggle and continues to face immense challenges.

How To Play Travle

The game gives you a starting country and a final destination, along with a set number of guesses to complete the route. Your goal is to name the sequence of countries connecting the start to the end.

  1. Start Your Journey: The game begins with the starting country already on your path.
  2. Guess the Next Country: Enter the name of a country that shares a border with the current country. Remember, connections can be surprising! The English Channel Tunnel connects the UK and France, and the Øresund Bridge connects Denmark and Sweden.
  3. Analyze the Colors: After each guess, the game will give you a colored emoji to tell you how good your guess was. Understanding these is key to solving the puzzle.
    • Checkmark: The best move. This country gets you closer to the end and is connected to your existing path from the start.
    • 🟩 Green: A good guess. This country gets you closer to the destination, even if it’s not connected to your current path (you might be working backward from the end).
    • 🟧 Orange: A neutral guess. This country doesn’t necessarily help, but it doesn’t hurt much either. The path through it is only slightly longer than the optimal route.
    • 🟥 Red: A poor guess. The path through this country is much longer, or no path exists through it.
  4. Complete the Path: Keep guessing countries until you have formed a complete, valid chain from the start country to the end country within the allowed number of guesses

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

