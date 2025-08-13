Today’s Travle Answer and Hints for #973 – August 13, 2025

Struggling with today’s Travle puzzle? This daily geography game can be tricky, especially with its unique rules about borders and connections. Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned geographer, sometimes a little hint is all you need to complete the journey. Here you will find some helpful clues and, if all else fails, the full answer for the daily Travle #973 for August 13, 2025. Let’s get you to your destination!

Today’s Travle #973 Hints (August 13, 2025)

Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle without giving away the entire route:

#Hint 1 for today’s City 1 Travle: Your destination lies directly north of your current location.

Your destination lies directly north of your current location. #Hint 2 for today’s City 2 Travle : This landlocked country is home to vast swamps and grasslands, and the White Nile flows through its capital, Juba.

: This landlocked country is home to vast swamps and grasslands, and the White Nile flows through its capital, Juba. #Hint 3 for today’s City 3 Travle: You are looking for the newest country in the world, having gained its independence in 2011.

Today’s Travle #973 Answers (August 13, 2025)

Ready for the solution? This is your final spoiler warning! The answer for today’s Travle (August 13, 2025) is:

Click here to reveal today’s Travle answers for August 13, 2025 Starting City: Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe City 1 : Democratic Republic of Congo

: Democratic Republic of Congo City: 2: South Sudan

South Sudan Destination City: Sudan

The preceding opinion was inspired by reflecting on a specific trio of African nations. Think of a southern, landlocked country known for the thundering smoke of its mighty waterfall and its rich copper deposits. Then, consider its vast northern neighbor, a nation defined by a colossal river basin, home to rare mountain gorillas, but also a history steeped in colonial tragedy. Finally, contemplate the world’s newest independent country, a land of diverse peoples along the White Nile, whose very creation was born from prolonged struggle and continues to face immense challenges.

How To Play Travle

The game gives you a starting country and a final destination, along with a set number of guesses to complete the route. Your goal is to name the sequence of countries connecting the start to the end.