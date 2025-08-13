Today’s Travle Answer and Hints for #973 – August 13, 2025

Struggling with today’s Travle puzzle? This daily geography game can be tricky, especially with its unique rules about borders and connections. Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned geographer, sometimes a little hint is all you need to complete the journey. Here you will find some helpful clues and, if all else fails, the full answer for the daily Travle #973 for August 13, 2025. Let’s get you to your destination!
Today’s Travle #973 Hints (August 13, 2025)
Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle without giving away the entire route:
- #Hint 1 for today’s City 1 Travle: Your destination lies directly north of your current location.
- #Hint 2 for today’s City 2 Travle: This landlocked country is home to vast swamps and grasslands, and the White Nile flows through its capital, Juba.
- #Hint 3 for today’s City 3 Travle: You are looking for the newest country in the world, having gained its independence in 2011.
Today’s Travle #973 Answers (August 13, 2025)
Ready for the solution? This is your final spoiler warning! The answer for today’s Travle (August 13, 2025) is:
Click here to reveal today’s Travle answers for August 13, 2025
- Starting City: Zimbabwe
- City 1: Democratic Republic of Congo
- City: 2: South Sudan
- Destination City: Sudan
The preceding opinion was inspired by reflecting on a specific trio of African nations. Think of a southern, landlocked country known for the thundering smoke of its mighty waterfall and its rich copper deposits. Then, consider its vast northern neighbor, a nation defined by a colossal river basin, home to rare mountain gorillas, but also a history steeped in colonial tragedy. Finally, contemplate the world’s newest independent country, a land of diverse peoples along the White Nile, whose very creation was born from prolonged struggle and continues to face immense challenges.
How To Play Travle
The game gives you a starting country and a final destination, along with a set number of guesses to complete the route. Your goal is to name the sequence of countries connecting the start to the end.
- Start Your Journey: The game begins with the starting country already on your path.
- Guess the Next Country: Enter the name of a country that shares a border with the current country. Remember, connections can be surprising! The English Channel Tunnel connects the UK and France, and the Øresund Bridge connects Denmark and Sweden.
- Analyze the Colors: After each guess, the game will give you a colored emoji to tell you how good your guess was. Understanding these is key to solving the puzzle.
- ✅ Checkmark: The best move. This country gets you closer to the end and is connected to your existing path from the start.
- 🟩 Green: A good guess. This country gets you closer to the destination, even if it’s not connected to your current path (you might be working backward from the end).
- 🟧 Orange: A neutral guess. This country doesn’t necessarily help, but it doesn’t hurt much either. The path through it is only slightly longer than the optimal route.
- 🟥 Red: A poor guess. The path through this country is much longer, or no path exists through it.
- Complete the Path: Keep guessing countries until you have formed a complete, valid chain from the start country to the end country within the allowed number of guesses