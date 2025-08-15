Today’s Travle Answer and Hints for #975 – August 15, 2025

Struggling with today’s Travle puzzle? This daily geography game can be tricky, especially with its unique rules about borders and connections. Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned geographer, sometimes a little hint is all you need to complete the journey. Here you will find some helpful clues and, if all else fails, the full answer for the daily Travle #975 for August 15, 2025. Let’s get you to your destination!
Today’s Travle #975 Hints (August 15, 2025)
Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle without giving away the entire route:
- #Hint 1 for today’s City 1 Travle: This country lies directly northwest of the Republic of the Congo. It’s often called “Africa in miniature” because it contains all the major climates and vegetation of the continent.
- #Hint 2 for today’s City 2 Travle: Head west from your previous location to the “Giant of Africa.” This nation is home to the continent’s largest population and the prolific Nollywood film industry.
- #Hint 3 for today’s City 3 Travle: Your next step is a narrow country to the west, situated on the Bight of Benin. Historically, this land was home to the powerful Kingdom of Dahomey and is considered the birthplace of the Vodun (Voodoo) religion.
Today’s Travle #975 Answers (August 15, 2025)
Ready for the solution? This is your final spoiler warning! The answer for today’s Travle (August 15, 2025) is:
Click here to reveal today’s Travle answers for August 15, 2025
- Starting City: Republic of the Congo
- City 1: Cameroon
- City: 2: Nigeria
- City 3: Benin
- Destination City: Togo
Today’s journey from the Republic of the Congo to Togo was a fantastic, classic overland puzzle that rewarded pure geographical knowledge. The solution followed a logical westward progression along the African coast, moving through the region’s demographic heavyweight before a potentially trickier step into a smaller nation just before the destination. With no obscure jumps or tricks, it was a perfectly fair and satisfying challenge that cleanly showcased the direct connections between the countries of Central and West Africa.
Yesterday’s Travle #974 Answers (August 14, 2025)
In case you missed it, here are the answers for yesterday’s Travle:
- Starting City: Nicaragua
- City 1: Costa Rica
- City: 2: Panama
- City 3: Colombia
- City 4: Brazil
- Destination City: Suriname
How To Play Travle
The game gives you a starting country and a final destination, along with a set number of guesses to complete the route. Your goal is to name the sequence of countries connecting the start to the end.
- Start Your Journey: The game begins with the starting country already on your path.
- Guess the Next Country: Enter the name of a country that shares a border with the current country. Remember, connections can be surprising! The English Channel Tunnel connects the UK and France, and the Øresund Bridge connects Denmark and Sweden.
- Analyze the Colors: After each guess, the game will give you a colored emoji to tell you how good your guess was. Understanding these is key to solving the puzzle.
- ✅ Checkmark: The best move. This country gets you closer to the end and is connected to your existing path from the start.
- 🟩 Green: A good guess. This country gets you closer to the destination, even if it’s not connected to your current path (you might be working backward from the end).
- 🟧 Orange: A neutral guess. This country doesn’t necessarily help, but it doesn’t hurt much either. The path through it is only slightly longer than the optimal route.
- 🟥 Red: A poor guess. The path through this country is much longer, or no path exists through it.
- Complete the Path: Keep guessing countries until you have formed a complete, valid chain from the start country to the end country within the allowed number of guesses