Today’s Travle Answer and Hints for #976 – August 16, 2025

Struggling with today’s Travle puzzle? This daily geography game can be tricky, especially with its unique rules about borders and connections. Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned geographer, sometimes a little hint is all you need to complete the journey. Here you will find some helpful clues and, if all else fails, the full answer for the daily Travle #976 for August 16, 2025. Let’s get you to your destination!

Today’s Travle #976 Hints (August 16, 2025)

Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle without giving away the entire route:

#Hint 1 for today’s City 1 Travle: Your journey begins by heading to a country that is famously split into two distinct landmasses: a peninsula and a section on the island of Borneo. Its capital features the iconic Petronas Twin Towers.

Your journey begins by heading to a country that is famously split into two distinct landmasses: a peninsula and a section on the island of Borneo. Its capital features the iconic Petronas Twin Towers.

Continue directly north into the nation often called the "Land of Smiles." This kingdom is renowned for the bustling street life of its capital, Bangkok, and its many ornate temples.

From there, travel west and north to a country formerly known as Burma. It is famous for the ancient city of Bagan, where thousands of Buddhist pagodas and temples dot the plains.

Your next step is a massive one. Head northeast across the border into a country home to the Great Wall. It is one of the world's oldest continuous civilizations.

Today’s Travle #976 Answers (August 16, 2025)

Ready for the solution? This is your final spoiler warning! The answer for today’s Travle (August 16, 2025) is:

Click here to reveal today’s Travle answers for August 16, 2025 Starting City: Indonesia

Indonesia City 1 : Malaysia

: Malaysia City: 2: Thailand

Thailand City 3: Myanmar

Myanmar City 4: People’s Republic of China

People’s Republic of China City 5: Russia

Russia Destination City: Belarus

Today’s Travle was a well-designed puzzle of medium difficulty, presenting a classic transcontinental journey. Its primary challenge was the starting point, as it required pinpoint knowledge of the single land bridge connecting the initial archipelago to mainland Asia. After that crucial first step, the path became a logical progression through Southeast Asia until it reached a massive hub country. The key to the puzzle then shifted to strategic thinking, forcing a choice among numerous bordering nations to find the most efficient route into Eastern Europe for a simple finish.

Yesterday’s Travle #975 Answers (August 15, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers for yesterday’s Travle:

Starting City: Republic of the Congo

Republic of the Congo City 1 : Cameroon

: Cameroon City: 2: Nigeria

Nigeria City 3: Benin

Benin Destination City: Togo

How To Play Travle

The game gives you a starting country and a final destination, along with a set number of guesses to complete the route. Your goal is to name the sequence of countries connecting the start to the end.