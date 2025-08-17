Today’s Travle Answer and Hints for #977 – August 17, 2025

Struggling with today’s Travle puzzle? This daily geography game can be tricky, especially with its unique rules about borders and connections. Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned geographer, sometimes a little hint is all you need to complete the journey. Here you will find some helpful clues and, if all else fails, the full answer for the daily Travle #977 for August 17, 2025. Let’s get you to your destination!

Today’s Travle #977 Hints (August 17, 2025)

Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle without giving away the entire route:

#Hint 1 for today’s City 1 Travle: Your journey begins by heading east to a large North African country whose population is concentrated along its Mediterranean coast. Its capital is Tripoli and much of its territory is part of the Sahara Desert.

Your journey begins by heading east to a large North African country whose population is concentrated along its Mediterranean coast. Its capital is Tripoli and much of its territory is part of the Sahara Desert. #Hint 2 for today’s City 2 Travle :Continue east into the “Gift of the Nile.” This transcontinental nation is famed for its ancient civilization and is home to the Great Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx..

:Continue east into the “Gift of the Nile.” This transcontinental nation is famed for its ancient civilization and is home to the Great Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx.. #Hint 3 for today’s City 3 Travle: Cross the Sinai Peninsula to a nation on the eastern shores of the Mediterranean. It is a land of immense historical and religious significance and contains the lowest land point on Earth, the Dead Sea.

Cross the Sinai Peninsula to a nation on the eastern shores of the Mediterranean. It is a land of immense historical and religious significance and contains the lowest land point on Earth, the Dead Sea. #Hint 4 for today’s City 4 Travle : Head northeast into a country in the Levant whose capital, Damascus, is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world.

: Head northeast into a country in the Levant whose capital, Damascus, is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world. #Hint 5 for today’s City 5 Travle: To complete your journey, cross the long northern border into a transcontinental country that straddles both Europe and Asia. It was once the center of the powerful Ottoman Empire..

Today’s Travle #977 Answers (August 17, 2025)

Ready for the solution? This is your final spoiler warning! The answer for today’s Travle (August 17, 2025) is:

Click here to reveal today’s Travle answers for August 17, 2025 Starting City: Algeria

Algeria City 1 : Libya

: Libya City: 2: Egypt

Egypt City 3: Israel

Israel City 4: Syria

Syria City 5: Turkey

Turkey Destination City: Bulgaria

Today’s journey from Algeria to Bulgaria was a brilliantly crafted puzzle, taking players on a grand tour through the heart of ancient history. The path was incredibly intuitive, following a classic route along the North African coast before making a pivotal turn into the Levant. From there, the trip logically progressed north through a major transcontinental nation before making the final jump into the Balkans. It was a deeply satisfying and educational experience that rewarded a solid knowledge of one of the world’s most significant historical and geographical corridors, all without relying on any obscure tricks.

Yesterday’s Travle #976 Answers (August 16, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers for yesterday’s Travle:

Starting City: Indonesia

Indonesia City 1 : Malaysia

: Malaysia City: 2: Thailand

Thailand City 3: Myanmar

Myanmar City 4: People’s Republic of China

People’s Republic of China City 5: Russia

Russia Destination City: Belarus

How To Play Travle

The game gives you a starting country and a final destination, along with a set number of guesses to complete the route. Your goal is to name the sequence of countries connecting the start to the end.