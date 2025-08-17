Today’s Travle Answer and Hints for #977 – August 17, 2025

Struggling with today’s Travle puzzle? This daily geography game can be tricky, especially with its unique rules about borders and connections. Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned geographer, sometimes a little hint is all you need to complete the journey. Here you will find some helpful clues and, if all else fails, the full answer for the daily Travle #977 for August 17, 2025. Let’s get you to your destination!
Table of Contents
Today’s Travle #977 Hints (August 17, 2025)
Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle without giving away the entire route:
- #Hint 1 for today’s City 1 Travle: Your journey begins by heading east to a large North African country whose population is concentrated along its Mediterranean coast. Its capital is Tripoli and much of its territory is part of the Sahara Desert.
- #Hint 2 for today’s City 2 Travle:Continue east into the “Gift of the Nile.” This transcontinental nation is famed for its ancient civilization and is home to the Great Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx..
- #Hint 3 for today’s City 3 Travle: Cross the Sinai Peninsula to a nation on the eastern shores of the Mediterranean. It is a land of immense historical and religious significance and contains the lowest land point on Earth, the Dead Sea.
- #Hint 4 for today’s City 4 Travle: Head northeast into a country in the Levant whose capital, Damascus, is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world.
- #Hint 5 for today’s City 5 Travle: To complete your journey, cross the long northern border into a transcontinental country that straddles both Europe and Asia. It was once the center of the powerful Ottoman Empire..
Today’s Travle #977 Answers (August 17, 2025)
Ready for the solution? This is your final spoiler warning! The answer for today’s Travle (August 17, 2025) is:
Click here to reveal today’s Travle answers for August 17, 2025
- Starting City: Algeria
- City 1: Libya
- City: 2: Egypt
- City 3: Israel
- City 4: Syria
- City 5: Turkey
- Destination City: Bulgaria
Today’s journey from Algeria to Bulgaria was a brilliantly crafted puzzle, taking players on a grand tour through the heart of ancient history. The path was incredibly intuitive, following a classic route along the North African coast before making a pivotal turn into the Levant. From there, the trip logically progressed north through a major transcontinental nation before making the final jump into the Balkans. It was a deeply satisfying and educational experience that rewarded a solid knowledge of one of the world’s most significant historical and geographical corridors, all without relying on any obscure tricks.
Yesterday’s Travle #976 Answers (August 16, 2025)
In case you missed it, here are the answers for yesterday’s Travle:
- Starting City: Indonesia
- City 1: Malaysia
- City: 2: Thailand
- City 3: Myanmar
- City 4: People’s Republic of China
- City 5: Russia
- Destination City: Belarus
How To Play Travle
The game gives you a starting country and a final destination, along with a set number of guesses to complete the route. Your goal is to name the sequence of countries connecting the start to the end.
- Start Your Journey: The game begins with the starting country already on your path.
- Guess the Next Country: Enter the name of a country that shares a border with the current country. Remember, connections can be surprising! The English Channel Tunnel connects the UK and France, and the Øresund Bridge connects Denmark and Sweden.
- Analyze the Colors: After each guess, the game will give you a colored emoji to tell you how good your guess was. Understanding these is key to solving the puzzle.
- ✅ Checkmark: The best move. This country gets you closer to the end and is connected to your existing path from the start.
- 🟩 Green: A good guess. This country gets you closer to the destination, even if it’s not connected to your current path (you might be working backward from the end).
- 🟧 Orange: A neutral guess. This country doesn’t necessarily help, but it doesn’t hurt much either. The path through it is only slightly longer than the optimal route.
- 🟥 Red: A poor guess. The path through this country is much longer, or no path exists through it.
- Complete the Path: Keep guessing countries until you have formed a complete, valid chain from the start country to the end country within the allowed number of guesses