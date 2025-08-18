Today’s Travle Answer and Hints for #978 – August 18, 2025

Struggling with today’s Travle puzzle? This daily geography game can be tricky, especially with its unique rules about borders and connections. Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned geographer, sometimes a little hint is all you need to complete the journey. Here you will find some helpful clues and, if all else fails, the full answer for the daily Travle #978 for August 18, 2025. Let’s get you to your destination!

Today’s Travle #978 Hints (August 18, 2025)

Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle for Chad to Gambia without giving away the entire route:

#Hint 1 for today’s City 1 Travle: Your first step is to travel west from Chad into a large, neighboring landlocked country that shares its name with the primary river flowing through its territory

Your first step is to travel west from Chad into a large, neighboring landlocked country that shares its name with the primary river flowing through its territory

Continue your journey west into another vast, landlocked nation known for the historic city of Timbuktu.

Today’s Travle #978 Answers (August 18, 2025)

Ready for the solution? This is your final spoiler warning! The answer for today’s Travle (August 18, 2025) is:

Click here to reveal today’s Travle answers for August 18, 2025 Starting City: Chad

Chad City 1 : Niger

: Niger City: 2: Mali

Mali City 3: Senegal

Senegal Destination City: Gambia

Today’s puzzle charted a rather challenging westward journey across the expansive Sahel region of Africa. It was a significant overland trek that required navigating through several large, landlocked nations before finally reaching the Atlantic coast. The path was a great lesson in regional geography, culminating in one of the continent’s smallest countries, which is almost entirely enveloped by the final nation on the route.

Yesterday’s Travle #977 Answers (August 17, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers for yesterday’s Travle:

Starting City: Algeria

Algeria City 1 : Libya

: Libya City: 2: Egypt

Egypt City 3: Israel

Israel City 4: Syria

Syria City 5: Turkey

Turkey Destination City: Bulgaria

How To Play Travle

The game gives you a starting country and a final destination, along with a set number of guesses to complete the route. Your goal is to name the sequence of countries connecting the start to the end.