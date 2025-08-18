Home » Gaming » Today’s Travle Answer and Hints for #978 – August 18, 2025

Today’s Travle Answer and Hints for #978 – August 18, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
written by Abeer Chawake 0 comment

Struggling with today’s Travle puzzle? This daily geography game can be tricky, especially with its unique rules about borders and connections. Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned geographer, sometimes a little hint is all you need to complete the journey. Here you will find some helpful clues and, if all else fails, the full answer for the daily Travle #978 for August 18, 2025. Let’s get you to your destination!

Today’s Travle Answer and Hints for #978 – August 18, 2025

Today’s Travle #978 Hints (August 18, 2025)

Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle for Chad to Gambia without giving away the entire route:

  • #Hint 1 for today’s City 1 Travle: Your first step is to travel west from Chad into a large, neighboring landlocked country that shares its name with the primary river flowing through its territory
  • #Hint 2 for today’s City 2 Travle: Continue your journey west into another vast, landlocked nation known for the historic city of Timbuktu.
  • #Hint 3 for today’s City 3 Travle: For the final leg of your trip, head to a coastal country that almost completely surrounds your destination. Its capital, Dakar, is the westernmost city on the African mainland.

Today’s Travle #978 Answers (August 18, 2025)

Ready for the solution? This is your final spoiler warning! The answer for today’s Travle (August 18, 2025) is:

Click here to reveal today’s Travle answers for August 18, 2025
  • Starting City: Chad
  • City 1: Niger
  • City: 2: Mali
  • City 3: Senegal
  • Destination City: Gambia

Today’s puzzle charted a rather challenging westward journey across the expansive Sahel region of Africa. It was a significant overland trek that required navigating through several large, landlocked nations before finally reaching the Atlantic coast. The path was a great lesson in regional geography, culminating in one of the continent’s smallest countries, which is almost entirely enveloped by the final nation on the route.

Yesterday’s Travle #977 Answers (August 17, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers for yesterday’s Travle:

  • Starting City: Algeria
  • City 1: Libya
  • City: 2: Egypt
  • City 3: Israel
  • City 4: Syria
  • City 5: Turkey
  • Destination City: Bulgaria

How To Play Travle

The game gives you a starting country and a final destination, along with a set number of guesses to complete the route. Your goal is to name the sequence of countries connecting the start to the end.

  1. Start Your Journey: The game begins with the starting country already on your path.
  2. Guess the Next Country: Enter the name of a country that shares a border with the current country. Remember, connections can be surprising! The English Channel Tunnel connects the UK and France, and the Øresund Bridge connects Denmark and Sweden.
  3. Analyze the Colors: After each guess, the game will give you a colored emoji to tell you how good your guess was. Understanding these is key to solving the puzzle.
    • Checkmark: The best move. This country gets you closer to the end and is connected to your existing path from the start.
    • 🟩 Green: A good guess. This country gets you closer to the destination, even if it’s not connected to your current path (you might be working backward from the end).
    • 🟧 Orange: A neutral guess. This country doesn’t necessarily help, but it doesn’t hurt much either. The path through it is only slightly longer than the optimal route.
    • 🟥 Red: A poor guess. The path through this country is much longer, or no path exists through it.
  4. Complete the Path: Keep guessing countries until you have formed a complete, valid chain from the start country to the end country within the allowed number of guesses

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

You may also like

How to Get Tipi Topi Taco in Steal a Brainrot...

Today’s NYT Wordle #1522 Hints, Answers – August 19, 2025

Dash It! :Today’s NYT Strands #534 Hints and Answers for...

Today’s NYT Connections #800 Hints, Answers – August 19, 2025

Today’s (Spell Bee) Spelling Bee Game Answers For August 18,...

Today’s Worldle Answer & Hints #1306 – August 19, 2025

Today’s Flagle Answer & Hints #1275, August 19, 2025

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Answers For August 18, 2025

(Temperamental electric air conditioning…) Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints & Answer,...

Today’s Narutodle Answers #473 (August 18, 2025)