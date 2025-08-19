Home » Gaming » Today’s Travle Answer and Hints for #979 – August 19, 2025

Today’s Travle Answer and Hints for #979 – August 19, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
Struggling with today’s Travle puzzle? This daily geography game can be tricky, especially with its unique rules about borders and connections. Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned geographer, sometimes a little hint is all you need to complete the journey. Here you will find some helpful clues and, if all else fails, the full answer for the daily Travle #979 for August 19, 2025. Let’s get you to your destination!

Today’s Travle #979 Hints (August 19, 2025)

Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle for North Macedonia to Portugal without giving away the entire route:

  • #Hint 1 for today’s City 1 Travle: From North Macedonia, head directly north into a neighboring Balkan country whose capital is Belgrade.
  • #Hint 2 for today’s City 2 Travle: Continue northwest into a country famous for its long, stunning coastline along the Adriatic Sea, with Zagreb as its capital.
  • #Hint 3 for today’s City 3 Travle: Your next move is into a smaller, mountainous neighbor known for its Alpine landscapes and a short but beautiful Adriatic coast.
  • #Hint 4 for today’s City 4 Travle: Head west into a large, boot-shaped peninsula, renowned for its ancient Roman history and world-famous cuisine
  • #Hint 5 for today’s City 5 Travle: From there, travel northwest to a country famous for its capital, Paris, and the Eiffel Tower.
  • #Hint 6 for today’s City 6 Travle: Your final step before reaching your destination involves crossing the Pyrenees mountains to enter the Iberian Peninsula.

Today’s Travle #979 Answers (August 19, 2025)

Ready for the solution? This is your final spoiler warning! The answer for today’s Travle #979 (August 19, 2025) is:

Click here to reveal today’s Travle answers for August 19, 2025
  • Starting City: North Macedonia
  • City 1: Serbia
  • City 2: Croatia
  • City 3: Slovenia
  • City 4: Italy
  • City 5: France
  • City 6: Spain
  • Destination City: Portugal

Today’s puzzle was a classic grand tour across the breadth of Southern and Western Europe. Starting from a landlocked country in the Balkans, the route navigated neatly up the Adriatic coast before making a significant crossing over to a famous peninsula. The final leg of the journey was a long but direct overland trek through two of the continent’s largest nations to finally reach the Atlantic coast, making for a very satisfying and geographically logical path.

Yesterday’s Travle #978 Answers (August 18, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers for yesterday’s Travle:

  • Starting City: Chad
  • City 1: Niger
  • City: 2: Mali
  • City 3: Senegal
  • Destination City: Gambia

How To Play Travle

The game gives you a starting country and a final destination, along with a set number of guesses to complete the route. Your goal is to name the sequence of countries connecting the start to the end.

  1. Start Your Journey: The game begins with the starting country already on your path.
  2. Guess the Next Country: Enter the name of a country that shares a border with the current country. Remember, connections can be surprising! The English Channel Tunnel connects the UK and France, and the Øresund Bridge connects Denmark and Sweden.
  3. Analyze the Colors: After each guess, the game will give you a colored emoji to tell you how good your guess was. Understanding these is key to solving the puzzle.
    • Checkmark: The best move. This country gets you closer to the end and is connected to your existing path from the start.
    • 🟩 Green: A good guess. This country gets you closer to the destination, even if it’s not connected to your current path (you might be working backward from the end).
    • 🟧 Orange: A neutral guess. This country doesn’t necessarily help, but it doesn’t hurt much either. The path through it is only slightly longer than the optimal route.
    • 🟥 Red: A poor guess. The path through this country is much longer, or no path exists through it.
  4. Complete the Path: Keep guessing countries until you have formed a complete, valid chain from the start country to the end country within the allowed number of guesses

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

