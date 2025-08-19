Today’s Travle Answer and Hints for #979 – August 19, 2025

Struggling with today’s Travle puzzle? This daily geography game can be tricky, especially with its unique rules about borders and connections. Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned geographer, sometimes a little hint is all you need to complete the journey. Here you will find some helpful clues and, if all else fails, the full answer for the daily Travle #979 for August 19, 2025. Let’s get you to your destination!

Today’s Travle #979 Hints (August 19, 2025)

Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle for North Macedonia to Portugal without giving away the entire route:

#Hint 1 for today’s City 1 Travle: From North Macedonia, head directly north into a neighboring Balkan country whose capital is Belgrade.

From North Macedonia, head directly north into a neighboring Balkan country whose capital is Belgrade. #Hint 2 for today’s City 2 Travle : Continue northwest into a country famous for its long, stunning coastline along the Adriatic Sea, with Zagreb as its capital.

: Continue northwest into a country famous for its long, stunning coastline along the Adriatic Sea, with Zagreb as its capital. #Hint 3 for today’s City 3 Travle: Your next move is into a smaller, mountainous neighbor known for its Alpine landscapes and a short but beautiful Adriatic coast.

Your next move is into a smaller, mountainous neighbor known for its Alpine landscapes and a short but beautiful Adriatic coast. #Hint 4 for today’s City 4 Travle: Head west into a large, boot-shaped peninsula, renowned for its ancient Roman history and world-famous cuisine

Head west into a large, boot-shaped peninsula, renowned for its ancient Roman history and world-famous cuisine #Hint 5 for today’s City 5 Travle: From there, travel northwest to a country famous for its capital, Paris, and the Eiffel Tower.

From there, travel northwest to a country famous for its capital, Paris, and the Eiffel Tower. #Hint 6 for today’s City 6 Travle: Your final step before reaching your destination involves crossing the Pyrenees mountains to enter the Iberian Peninsula.

Today’s Travle #979 Answers (August 19, 2025)

Ready for the solution? This is your final spoiler warning! The answer for today’s Travle #979 (August 19, 2025) is:

Click here to reveal today’s Travle answers for August 19, 2025 Starting City: North Macedonia

North Macedonia City 1 : Serbia

: Serbia City 2: Croatia

Croatia City 3: Slovenia

Slovenia City 4: Italy

Italy City 5: France

France City 6: Spain

Spain Destination City: Portugal

Today’s puzzle was a classic grand tour across the breadth of Southern and Western Europe. Starting from a landlocked country in the Balkans, the route navigated neatly up the Adriatic coast before making a significant crossing over to a famous peninsula. The final leg of the journey was a long but direct overland trek through two of the continent’s largest nations to finally reach the Atlantic coast, making for a very satisfying and geographically logical path.

Yesterday’s Travle #978 Answers (August 18, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers for yesterday’s Travle:

Starting City: Chad

Chad City 1 : Niger

: Niger City: 2: Mali

Mali City 3: Senegal

Senegal Destination City: Gambia

How To Play Travle

The game gives you a starting country and a final destination, along with a set number of guesses to complete the route. Your goal is to name the sequence of countries connecting the start to the end.