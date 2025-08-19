Today’s Travle Answer and Hints for #979 – August 19, 2025

Struggling with today’s Travle puzzle? This daily geography game can be tricky, especially with its unique rules about borders and connections. Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned geographer, sometimes a little hint is all you need to complete the journey. Here you will find some helpful clues and, if all else fails, the full answer for the daily Travle #979 for August 19, 2025. Let’s get you to your destination!
Table of Contents
Today’s Travle #979 Hints (August 19, 2025)
Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle for North Macedonia to Portugal without giving away the entire route:
- #Hint 1 for today’s City 1 Travle: From North Macedonia, head directly north into a neighboring Balkan country whose capital is Belgrade.
- #Hint 2 for today’s City 2 Travle: Continue northwest into a country famous for its long, stunning coastline along the Adriatic Sea, with Zagreb as its capital.
- #Hint 3 for today’s City 3 Travle: Your next move is into a smaller, mountainous neighbor known for its Alpine landscapes and a short but beautiful Adriatic coast.
- #Hint 4 for today’s City 4 Travle: Head west into a large, boot-shaped peninsula, renowned for its ancient Roman history and world-famous cuisine
- #Hint 5 for today’s City 5 Travle: From there, travel northwest to a country famous for its capital, Paris, and the Eiffel Tower.
- #Hint 6 for today’s City 6 Travle: Your final step before reaching your destination involves crossing the Pyrenees mountains to enter the Iberian Peninsula.
Today’s Travle #979 Answers (August 19, 2025)
Ready for the solution? This is your final spoiler warning! The answer for today’s Travle #979 (August 19, 2025) is:
Click here to reveal today’s Travle answers for August 19, 2025
- Starting City: North Macedonia
- City 1: Serbia
- City 2: Croatia
- City 3: Slovenia
- City 4: Italy
- City 5: France
- City 6: Spain
- Destination City: Portugal
Today’s puzzle was a classic grand tour across the breadth of Southern and Western Europe. Starting from a landlocked country in the Balkans, the route navigated neatly up the Adriatic coast before making a significant crossing over to a famous peninsula. The final leg of the journey was a long but direct overland trek through two of the continent’s largest nations to finally reach the Atlantic coast, making for a very satisfying and geographically logical path.
Yesterday’s Travle #978 Answers (August 18, 2025)
In case you missed it, here are the answers for yesterday’s Travle:
- Starting City: Chad
- City 1: Niger
- City: 2: Mali
- City 3: Senegal
- Destination City: Gambia
How To Play Travle
The game gives you a starting country and a final destination, along with a set number of guesses to complete the route. Your goal is to name the sequence of countries connecting the start to the end.
- Start Your Journey: The game begins with the starting country already on your path.
- Guess the Next Country: Enter the name of a country that shares a border with the current country. Remember, connections can be surprising! The English Channel Tunnel connects the UK and France, and the Øresund Bridge connects Denmark and Sweden.
- Analyze the Colors: After each guess, the game will give you a colored emoji to tell you how good your guess was. Understanding these is key to solving the puzzle.
- ✅ Checkmark: The best move. This country gets you closer to the end and is connected to your existing path from the start.
- 🟩 Green: A good guess. This country gets you closer to the destination, even if it’s not connected to your current path (you might be working backward from the end).
- 🟧 Orange: A neutral guess. This country doesn’t necessarily help, but it doesn’t hurt much either. The path through it is only slightly longer than the optimal route.
- 🟥 Red: A poor guess. The path through this country is much longer, or no path exists through it.
- Complete the Path: Keep guessing countries until you have formed a complete, valid chain from the start country to the end country within the allowed number of guesses