Today’s Travle Answer and Hints for #981 – August 21, 2025

Struggling with today’s Travle puzzle? This daily geography game can be tricky, especially with its unique rules about borders and connections. Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned geographer, sometimes a little hint is all you need to complete the journey. Here you will find some helpful clues and, if all else fails, the full answer for the daily Travle #981 for August 21, 2025. Let’s get you to your destination!

Today’s Travle #981 Hints (August 21, 2025)

Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle for Columbia to Canada without giving away the entire route:

#Hint 1 for today’s City 1 Travle: From Colombia, travel to the isthmus nation known for its world-changing canal.

From Colombia, travel to the isthmus nation known for its world-changing canal.

Your next stop is the Central American country celebrated for its "Pura Vida" motto

Continue north to the largest country in the region, home to a lake with freshwater sharks.

Travel to the country whose name in Spanish translates to "depths."

Your next destination is the heartland of the ancient Maya civilization and the Tikal ruins.

Cross the border into the land of the Aztecs.

Today’s Travle #981 Answers (August 21, 2025)

Ready for the solution? This is your final spoiler warning! The answer for today’s Travle #981 (August 21, 2025) is:

City 1: Panama

City 2: Costa Rica

City 3: Nicaragua

City 4: Honduras

City 5: Guatemala

City 6: Mexico

City 7: United States

Destination City: Canada

Today’s Travle was a fantastic and logical journey! It was a classic northbound trip, taking players on a seamless land adventure connecting the continents of the Western Hemisphere. The progression felt very intuitive, making it a satisfying puzzle for anyone with a good mental map of the Americas. Starting so far south and making your way step-by-step to the very top of the continent made for a really gratifying finish. A truly well-designed path!

Yesterday’s Travle #980 Answers (August 20, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers for yesterday’s Travle:

Starting City: Somalia

City 1: Kenya

City 2: Tanzania

City 3: Zambia

Zambia Destination City: Botswana

How To Play Travle

The game gives you a starting country and a final destination, along with a set number of guesses to complete the route. Your goal is to name the sequence of countries connecting the start to the end.