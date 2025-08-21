Home » Gaming » Today’s Travle Answer and Hints for #981 – August 21, 2025

Today’s Travle Answer and Hints for #981 – August 21, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
Struggling with today’s Travle puzzle? This daily geography game can be tricky, especially with its unique rules about borders and connections. Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned geographer, sometimes a little hint is all you need to complete the journey. Here you will find some helpful clues and, if all else fails, the full answer for the daily Travle #981 for August 21, 2025. Let’s get you to your destination!

TeuTeuf Games Today’s Travle Answer and Hints for #982 – August 22, 2025

Today’s Travle #981 Hints (August 21, 2025)

Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle for Columbia to Canada without giving away the entire route:

  • #Hint 1 for today’s City 1 Travle: From Colombia, travel to the isthmus nation known for its world-changing canal.
  • #Hint 2 for today’s City 2 Travle: Your next stop is the Central American country celebrated for its “Pura Vida” motto
  • #Hint 3 for today’s City 3 Travle: Continue north to the largest country in the region, home to a lake with freshwater sharks.
  • #Hint 4 for today’s City 4 Travle: Travel to the country whose name in Spanish translates to “depths.”
  • #Hint 5 for today’s City 5 Travle: Your next destination is the heartland of the ancient Maya civilization and the Tikal ruins.
  • #Hint 6 for today’s City 6 Travle: Cross the border into the land of the Aztecs.
  • #Hint 7 for today’s City 7 Travle: Head north into the neighboring country made up of 50 states.

Today’s Travle #981 Answers (August 21, 2025)

Ready for the solution? This is your final spoiler warning! The answer for today’s Travle #981 (August 21, 2025) is:

Click here to reveal today’s Travle answers for August 21, 2025
  • Starting City: Colombia
  • City 1: Panama
  • City 2: Costa Rica
  • City 3: Nicaragua
  • City 4: Honduras
  • City 5: Guatemala
  • City 6: Mexico
  • City 7: United States
  • Destination City: Canada

Today’s Travle was a fantastic and logical journey! It was a classic northbound trip, taking players on a seamless land adventure connecting the continents of the Western Hemisphere. The progression felt very intuitive, making it a satisfying puzzle for anyone with a good mental map of the Americas. Starting so far south and making your way step-by-step to the very top of the continent made for a really gratifying finish. A truly well-designed path!

Yesterday’s Travle #980 Answers (August 20, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers for yesterday’s Travle:

  • Starting City: Somalia
  • City 1: Kenya
  • City 2: Tanzania
  • City 3: Zambia
  • Destination City: Botswana

How To Play Travle

The game gives you a starting country and a final destination, along with a set number of guesses to complete the route. Your goal is to name the sequence of countries connecting the start to the end.

  1. Start Your Journey: The game begins with the starting country already on your path.
  2. Guess the Next Country: Enter the name of a country that shares a border with the current country. Remember, connections can be surprising! The English Channel Tunnel connects the UK and France, and the Øresund Bridge connects Denmark and Sweden.
  3. Analyze the Colors: After each guess, the game will give you a colored emoji to tell you how good your guess was. Understanding these is key to solving the puzzle.
    • Checkmark: The best move. This country gets you closer to the end and is connected to your existing path from the start.
    • 🟩 Green: A good guess. This country gets you closer to the destination, even if it’s not connected to your current path (you might be working backward from the end).
    • 🟧 Orange: A neutral guess. This country doesn’t necessarily help, but it doesn’t hurt much either. The path through it is only slightly longer than the optimal route.
    • 🟥 Red: A poor guess. The path through this country is much longer, or no path exists through it.
  4. Complete the Path: Keep guessing countries until you have formed a complete, valid chain from the start country to the end country within the allowed number of guesses

