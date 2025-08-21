Today’s Travle Answer and Hints for #981 – August 21, 2025

Struggling with today’s Travle puzzle? This daily geography game can be tricky, especially with its unique rules about borders and connections. Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned geographer, sometimes a little hint is all you need to complete the journey. Here you will find some helpful clues and, if all else fails, the full answer for the daily Travle #981 for August 21, 2025. Let’s get you to your destination!
Table of Contents
Today’s Travle #981 Hints (August 21, 2025)
Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle for Columbia to Canada without giving away the entire route:
- #Hint 1 for today’s City 1 Travle: From Colombia, travel to the isthmus nation known for its world-changing canal.
- #Hint 2 for today’s City 2 Travle: Your next stop is the Central American country celebrated for its “Pura Vida” motto
- #Hint 3 for today’s City 3 Travle: Continue north to the largest country in the region, home to a lake with freshwater sharks.
- #Hint 4 for today’s City 4 Travle: Travel to the country whose name in Spanish translates to “depths.”
- #Hint 5 for today’s City 5 Travle: Your next destination is the heartland of the ancient Maya civilization and the Tikal ruins.
- #Hint 6 for today’s City 6 Travle: Cross the border into the land of the Aztecs.
- #Hint 7 for today’s City 7 Travle: Head north into the neighboring country made up of 50 states.
Today’s Travle #981 Answers (August 21, 2025)
Ready for the solution? This is your final spoiler warning! The answer for today’s Travle #981 (August 21, 2025) is:
Click here to reveal today’s Travle answers for August 21, 2025
- Starting City: Colombia
- City 1: Panama
- City 2: Costa Rica
- City 3: Nicaragua
- City 4: Honduras
- City 5: Guatemala
- City 6: Mexico
- City 7: United States
- Destination City: Canada
Today’s Travle was a fantastic and logical journey! It was a classic northbound trip, taking players on a seamless land adventure connecting the continents of the Western Hemisphere. The progression felt very intuitive, making it a satisfying puzzle for anyone with a good mental map of the Americas. Starting so far south and making your way step-by-step to the very top of the continent made for a really gratifying finish. A truly well-designed path!
Yesterday’s Travle #980 Answers (August 20, 2025)
In case you missed it, here are the answers for yesterday’s Travle:
- Starting City: Somalia
- City 1: Kenya
- City 2: Tanzania
- City 3: Zambia
- Destination City: Botswana
How To Play Travle
The game gives you a starting country and a final destination, along with a set number of guesses to complete the route. Your goal is to name the sequence of countries connecting the start to the end.
- Start Your Journey: The game begins with the starting country already on your path.
- Guess the Next Country: Enter the name of a country that shares a border with the current country. Remember, connections can be surprising! The English Channel Tunnel connects the UK and France, and the Øresund Bridge connects Denmark and Sweden.
- Analyze the Colors: After each guess, the game will give you a colored emoji to tell you how good your guess was. Understanding these is key to solving the puzzle.
- ✅ Checkmark: The best move. This country gets you closer to the end and is connected to your existing path from the start.
- 🟩 Green: A good guess. This country gets you closer to the destination, even if it’s not connected to your current path (you might be working backward from the end).
- 🟧 Orange: A neutral guess. This country doesn’t necessarily help, but it doesn’t hurt much either. The path through it is only slightly longer than the optimal route.
- 🟥 Red: A poor guess. The path through this country is much longer, or no path exists through it.
- Complete the Path: Keep guessing countries until you have formed a complete, valid chain from the start country to the end country within the allowed number of guesses