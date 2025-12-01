“Changing Room” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 1, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 1, 2025.

USA TODAY Crossword Clues for December 1, 2025

Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1A: Lake on the California-Nevada border — Starts with the letter “T”

6A: Howling animal — Starts with the letter “W”

10A: Sombrero or beret — Starts with the letter “H”

13A: Covering many subjects — Starts with the letter “B”

14A: ___ 51 — Starts with the letter “A”

15A: Animal rights org. — Starts with the letter “P”

16A: New ___ (capital of India) — Starts with the letter “D”

17A: PRNDL selection — Starts with the letter “G”

18A: Performs in a play — Starts with the letter “A”

19A: Open-air shopping spot — Starts with the letter “O”

22A: Where cranberries grow — Starts with the letter “B”

24A: Billion-year period — Starts with the letter “E”

25A: On edge — Starts with the letter “T”

26A: Online brokerage firm — Starts with the letter “E”

28A: Pesky pest — Starts with the letter “G”

31A: Extra NHL periods — Starts with the letter “O”

32A: Catchall abbreviation — Starts with the letter “E”

33A: Garlicky condiments — Starts with the letter “A”

35A: “I’m done going out of my way to please everyone!” — Starts with the letter “N”

41A: Traditional Mesoamerican masa dish — Starts with the letter “T”

42A: Hourly salary — Starts with the letter “W”

43A: National Sourdough Bread Day mo. — Starts with the letter “A”

46A: Use swear words — Starts with the letter “C”

47A: Pain in the neck — Starts with the letter “H”

49A: Movie cliche — Starts with the letter “T”

51A: “I ___ to differ” — Starts with the letter “B”

52A: Use a diner booth — Starts with the letter “S”

53A: Collective effort to advance workers’ rights — Starts with the letter “L”

58A: Matures, like wine — Starts with the letter “A”

59A: Fan site’s subject — Starts with the letter “I”

60A: Not a single person — Starts with the letter “N”

63A: “Works for me” — Starts with the letter “S”

64A: Laze around — Starts with the letter “L”

65A: Capital of Delaware — Starts with the letter “D”

66A: Vietnamese holiday celebrating the arrival of spring — Starts with the letter “T”

67A: Creatively inclined — Starts with the letter “A”

68A: Drives a getaway car, say — Starts with the letter “A“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1D: Not yet scheduled (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “T”

2D: You ___here (map words) — Starts with the letter “A”

3D: Laser-generated image — Starts with the letter “H”

4D: Hanauma Bay island — Starts with the letter “O”

5D: Prepped for publication — Starts with the letter “E”

6D: Radio Flyer vehicle — Starts with the letter “W”

7D: Nabisco cookie — Starts with the letter “O”

8D: Shakespearean king — Starts with the letter “L”

9D: Stardew Valley setting — Starts with the letter “F”

10D: “Not a chance!” — Starts with the letter “H”

11D: Verify — Starts with the letter “A”

12D: Has a nibble of — Starts with the letter “T”

15D: Peel, like a mango — Starts with the letter “P”

20D: Female deer or rabbit — Starts with the letter “D”

21D: Top story — Starts with the letter “A”

22D: “Where have you___?” — Starts with the letter “ B “

“ 23D: Palindromic name — Starts with the letter “O”

27D: Oodles — Starts with the letter “ A “

“ 28D: “___Just Want To Have Fun” — Starts with the letter “G”

29D: Zilch — Starts with the letter “N”

30D: “Single Lady” comedian Wong — Starts with the letter “A”

33D: Online Q&A sessions — Starts with the letter “A”

34D: Makes a quilt — Starts with the letter “S”

36D: Formula One participant — Starts with the letter “R”

37D: Bird that lays bluish-green eggs — Starts with the letter “E”

38D: Appliance that might have a pilot light — Starts with the letter “G”

39D: Wrinkly citrus fruit — Starts with the letter “U”

40D: Forcefully throw — Starts with the letter “Y”

43D: “It’s about time!” — Starts with the letter “A”

44D: European capital known as the “City of a Hundred Spires” — Starts with the letter “P”

45D: What Bob is often a nickname for — Starts with the letter “R”

47D: Clothing line? — Starts with the letter “H”

48D: Itinerary — Starts with the letter “A”

50D: Prepare for a selfie — Starts with the letter “P”

51D: Word before “laugh” or “dance” — Starts with the letter “B”

54D: Name that’s an anagram of “Liam” — Starts with the letter “M”

55D: Unpleasant smell — Starts with the letter “O”

56D: Battery unit — Starts with the letter “V”

57D: Rookie gamer — Starts with the letter “N”

61D: Badminton divider — Starts with the letter “N”

62D: Busy hospital areas (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “E”

Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 1, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: Lake on the California-Nevada border – TAHOE

6A: Howling animal – WOLF

10A: Sombrero or beret – HAT

13A: Covering many subjects – BROAD

14A: ___ 51 – AREA

15A: Animal rights org. – PETA

16A: New ___ (capital of India) – DELHI

17A: PRNDL selection – GEAR

18A: Performs in a play – ACTS

19A: Open-air shopping spot – OUTDOORMARKET

22A: Where cranberries grow – BOG

24A: Billion-year period – EON

25A: On edge – TENSE

26A: Online brokerage firm – ETRADE

28A: Pesky pest – GNAT

31A: Extra NHL periods – OTS

32A: Catchall abbreviation – ETAL

33A: Garlicky condiments – AIOLIS

35A: “I’m done going out of my way to please everyone!” – NOMOREMRNICEGUY

41A: Traditional Mesoamerican masa dish – TAMALE

42A: Hourly salary – WAGE

43A: National Sourdough Bread Day mo. – APR

46A: Use swear words – CUSS

47A: Pain in the neck – HASSLE

49A: Movie cliche – TROPE

51A: “I ___ to differ” – BEG

52A: Use a diner booth – SIT

53A: Collective effort to advance workers’ rights – LABORMOVEMENT

58A: Matures, like wine – AGES

59A: Fan site’s subject – IDOL

60A: Not a single person – NOONE

63A: “Works for me” – SURE

64A: Laze around – LOLL

65A: Capital of Delaware – DOVER

66A: Vietnamese holiday celebrating the arrival of spring – TET

67A: Creatively inclined – ARTY

68A: Drives a getaway car, say – ABETS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: Not yet scheduled (Abbr.) – TBD

2D: You ___ here (map words) – ARE

3D: Laser-generated image – HOLOGRAM

4D: Hanauma Bay island – OAHU

5D: Prepped for publication – EDITED

6D: Radio Flyer vehicle – WAGON

7D: Nabisco cookie – OREO

8D: Shakespearean king – LEAR

9D: Stardew Valley setting – FARM

10D: “Not a chance!” – HECKNO

11D: Verify – ATTEST

12D: Has a nibble of – TASTES

15D: Peel, like a mango – PARE

20D: Female deer or rabbit – DOE

21D: Top story – ATTIC

22D: “Where have you ___?” – BEEN

23D: Palindromic name – OTTO

27D: Oodles – ALOT

28D: “___ Just Want To Have Fun” – GIRLS

29D: Zilch – NONE

30D: “Single Lady” comedian Wong – ALI

33D: Online Q&A sessions – AMAS

34D: Makes a quilt – SEWS

36D: Formula One participant – RACER

37D: Bird that lays bluish-green eggs – EMU

38D: Appliance that might have a pilot light – GASSTOVE

39D: Wrinkly citrus fruit – UGLI

40D: Forcefully throw – YEET

43D: “It’s about time!” – ATLAST

44D: European capital known as the “City of a Hundred Spires” – PRAGUE

45D: What Bob is often a nickname for – ROBERT

47D: Clothing line? – HEM

48D: Itinerary – AGENDA

50D: Prepare for a selfie – POSE

51D: Word before “laugh” or “dance” – BELLY

54D: Name that’s an anagram of “Liam” – MILA

55D: Unpleasant smell – ODOR

56D: Battery unit – VOLT

57D: Rookie gamer – NOOB

61D: Badminton divider – NET

62D: Busy hospital areas (Abbr.) – ERS



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a smooth and enjoyable flow, with clueing that felt modern, friendly, and fair. The solve leaned toward the easier side, making it a relaxed experience while still offering enough variety to stay interesting. The grid had a fun energy to it, and nothing felt obscure or out of place, which helped maintain a steady solving rhythm from start to finish. Overall, it was a satisfying daily puzzle that felt approachable and well-balanced. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.

