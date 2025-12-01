“Changing Room” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 1, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 1, 2025.
USA TODAY Crossword Clues for December 1, 2025
Grab your pencil or device and your sharpest wits! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1A: Lake on the California-Nevada border — Starts with the letter “T”
- 6A: Howling animal — Starts with the letter “W”
- 10A: Sombrero or beret — Starts with the letter “H”
- 13A: Covering many subjects — Starts with the letter “B”
- 14A: ___ 51 — Starts with the letter “A”
- 15A: Animal rights org. — Starts with the letter “P”
- 16A: New ___ (capital of India) — Starts with the letter “D”
- 17A: PRNDL selection — Starts with the letter “G”
- 18A: Performs in a play — Starts with the letter “A”
- 19A: Open-air shopping spot — Starts with the letter “O”
- 22A: Where cranberries grow — Starts with the letter “B”
- 24A: Billion-year period — Starts with the letter “E”
- 25A: On edge — Starts with the letter “T”
- 26A: Online brokerage firm — Starts with the letter “E”
- 28A: Pesky pest — Starts with the letter “G”
- 31A: Extra NHL periods — Starts with the letter “O”
- 32A: Catchall abbreviation — Starts with the letter “E”
- 33A: Garlicky condiments — Starts with the letter “A”
- 35A: “I’m done going out of my way to please everyone!” — Starts with the letter “N”
- 41A: Traditional Mesoamerican masa dish — Starts with the letter “T”
- 42A: Hourly salary — Starts with the letter “W”
- 43A: National Sourdough Bread Day mo. — Starts with the letter “A”
- 46A: Use swear words — Starts with the letter “C”
- 47A: Pain in the neck — Starts with the letter “H”
- 49A: Movie cliche — Starts with the letter “T”
- 51A: “I ___ to differ” — Starts with the letter “B”
- 52A: Use a diner booth — Starts with the letter “S”
- 53A: Collective effort to advance workers’ rights — Starts with the letter “L”
- 58A: Matures, like wine — Starts with the letter “A”
- 59A: Fan site’s subject — Starts with the letter “I”
- 60A: Not a single person — Starts with the letter “N”
- 63A: “Works for me” — Starts with the letter “S”
- 64A: Laze around — Starts with the letter “L”
- 65A: Capital of Delaware — Starts with the letter “D”
- 66A: Vietnamese holiday celebrating the arrival of spring — Starts with the letter “T”
- 67A: Creatively inclined — Starts with the letter “A”
- 68A: Drives a getaway car, say — Starts with the letter “A“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1D: Not yet scheduled (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “T”
- 2D: You ___here (map words) — Starts with the letter “A”
- 3D: Laser-generated image — Starts with the letter “H”
- 4D: Hanauma Bay island — Starts with the letter “O”
- 5D: Prepped for publication — Starts with the letter “E”
- 6D: Radio Flyer vehicle — Starts with the letter “W”
- 7D: Nabisco cookie — Starts with the letter “O”
- 8D: Shakespearean king — Starts with the letter “L”
- 9D: Stardew Valley setting — Starts with the letter “F”
- 10D: “Not a chance!” — Starts with the letter “H”
- 11D: Verify — Starts with the letter “A”
- 12D: Has a nibble of — Starts with the letter “T”
- 15D: Peel, like a mango — Starts with the letter “P”
- 20D: Female deer or rabbit — Starts with the letter “D”
- 21D: Top story — Starts with the letter “A”
- 22D: “Where have you___?” — Starts with the letter “B“
- 23D: Palindromic name — Starts with the letter “O”
- 27D: Oodles — Starts with the letter “A“
- 28D: “___Just Want To Have Fun” — Starts with the letter “G”
- 29D: Zilch — Starts with the letter “N”
- 30D: “Single Lady” comedian Wong — Starts with the letter “A”
- 33D: Online Q&A sessions — Starts with the letter “A”
- 34D: Makes a quilt — Starts with the letter “S”
- 36D: Formula One participant — Starts with the letter “R”
- 37D: Bird that lays bluish-green eggs — Starts with the letter “E”
- 38D: Appliance that might have a pilot light — Starts with the letter “G”
- 39D: Wrinkly citrus fruit — Starts with the letter “U”
- 40D: Forcefully throw — Starts with the letter “Y”
- 43D: “It’s about time!” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 44D: European capital known as the “City of a Hundred Spires” — Starts with the letter “P”
- 45D: What Bob is often a nickname for — Starts with the letter “R”
- 47D: Clothing line? — Starts with the letter “H”
- 48D: Itinerary — Starts with the letter “A”
- 50D: Prepare for a selfie — Starts with the letter “P”
- 51D: Word before “laugh” or “dance” — Starts with the letter “B”
- 54D: Name that’s an anagram of “Liam” — Starts with the letter “M”
- 55D: Unpleasant smell — Starts with the letter “O”
- 56D: Battery unit — Starts with the letter “V”
- 57D: Rookie gamer — Starts with the letter “N”
- 61D: Badminton divider — Starts with the letter “N”
- 62D: Busy hospital areas (Abbr.) — Starts with the letter “E”
Finished solving? Check your answers right here below!
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 1, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: Lake on the California-Nevada border – TAHOE
- 6A: Howling animal – WOLF
- 10A: Sombrero or beret – HAT
- 13A: Covering many subjects – BROAD
- 14A: ___ 51 – AREA
- 15A: Animal rights org. – PETA
- 16A: New ___ (capital of India) – DELHI
- 17A: PRNDL selection – GEAR
- 18A: Performs in a play – ACTS
- 19A: Open-air shopping spot – OUTDOORMARKET
- 22A: Where cranberries grow – BOG
- 24A: Billion-year period – EON
- 25A: On edge – TENSE
- 26A: Online brokerage firm – ETRADE
- 28A: Pesky pest – GNAT
- 31A: Extra NHL periods – OTS
- 32A: Catchall abbreviation – ETAL
- 33A: Garlicky condiments – AIOLIS
- 35A: “I’m done going out of my way to please everyone!” – NOMOREMRNICEGUY
- 41A: Traditional Mesoamerican masa dish – TAMALE
- 42A: Hourly salary – WAGE
- 43A: National Sourdough Bread Day mo. – APR
- 46A: Use swear words – CUSS
- 47A: Pain in the neck – HASSLE
- 49A: Movie cliche – TROPE
- 51A: “I ___ to differ” – BEG
- 52A: Use a diner booth – SIT
- 53A: Collective effort to advance workers’ rights – LABORMOVEMENT
- 58A: Matures, like wine – AGES
- 59A: Fan site’s subject – IDOL
- 60A: Not a single person – NOONE
- 63A: “Works for me” – SURE
- 64A: Laze around – LOLL
- 65A: Capital of Delaware – DOVER
- 66A: Vietnamese holiday celebrating the arrival of spring – TET
- 67A: Creatively inclined – ARTY
- 68A: Drives a getaway car, say – ABETS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: Not yet scheduled (Abbr.) – TBD
- 2D: You ___ here (map words) – ARE
- 3D: Laser-generated image – HOLOGRAM
- 4D: Hanauma Bay island – OAHU
- 5D: Prepped for publication – EDITED
- 6D: Radio Flyer vehicle – WAGON
- 7D: Nabisco cookie – OREO
- 8D: Shakespearean king – LEAR
- 9D: Stardew Valley setting – FARM
- 10D: “Not a chance!” – HECKNO
- 11D: Verify – ATTEST
- 12D: Has a nibble of – TASTES
- 15D: Peel, like a mango – PARE
- 20D: Female deer or rabbit – DOE
- 21D: Top story – ATTIC
- 22D: “Where have you ___?” – BEEN
- 23D: Palindromic name – OTTO
- 27D: Oodles – ALOT
- 28D: “___ Just Want To Have Fun” – GIRLS
- 29D: Zilch – NONE
- 30D: “Single Lady” comedian Wong – ALI
- 33D: Online Q&A sessions – AMAS
- 34D: Makes a quilt – SEWS
- 36D: Formula One participant – RACER
- 37D: Bird that lays bluish-green eggs – EMU
- 38D: Appliance that might have a pilot light – GASSTOVE
- 39D: Wrinkly citrus fruit – UGLI
- 40D: Forcefully throw – YEET
- 43D: “It’s about time!” – ATLAST
- 44D: European capital known as the “City of a Hundred Spires” – PRAGUE
- 45D: What Bob is often a nickname for – ROBERT
- 47D: Clothing line? – HEM
- 48D: Itinerary – AGENDA
- 50D: Prepare for a selfie – POSE
- 51D: Word before “laugh” or “dance” – BELLY
- 54D: Name that’s an anagram of “Liam” – MILA
- 55D: Unpleasant smell – ODOR
- 56D: Battery unit – VOLT
- 57D: Rookie gamer – NOOB
- 61D: Badminton divider – NET
- 62D: Busy hospital areas (Abbr.) – ERS
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a smooth and enjoyable flow, with clueing that felt modern, friendly, and fair. The solve leaned toward the easier side, making it a relaxed experience while still offering enough variety to stay interesting. The grid had a fun energy to it, and nothing felt obscure or out of place, which helped maintain a steady solving rhythm from start to finish. Overall, it was a satisfying daily puzzle that felt approachable and well-balanced. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.