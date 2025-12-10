“Forwarded Messages” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 10, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 10, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 10, 2025
Across gagsAnswers: ➡️
- 1A: Comedic bits – GAGS
- 5A: Shopping vehicle – CART
- 9A: Biblical brother of Cain – ABEL
- 13A: Claim on a property – LIEN
- 14A: “Love & Basketball” actor Epps – OMAR
- 15A: Tennis star Nadal’s nickname – RAFA
- 16A: “Yeah, not happening” – UMNO
- 17A: Organizing the playroom, for example – CHORE
- 18A: Thor’s dad – ODIN
- 19A: Perfect case in point – TEXTBOOKEXAMPLE
- 22A: Small batteries – AAS
- 23A: Isn’t indifferent – CARES
- 24A: Perished like the woolly mammoths – WENTEXTINCT
- 31A: Many Qataris – ARABS
- 32A: Bathroom, in London – LOO
- 33A: Western Pennsylvania university, for short – PITT
- 37A: 2021 Pixar film set on the Italian Riviera – LUCA
- 38A: Tolerate – STAND
- 40A: Unit of farmland – ACRE
- 41A: Canadian speed measure (Abbr.) – KPH
- 42A: Vocal quality – TONE
- 43A: Treats with a Selena Gomez limited edition version – OREOS
- 44A: In large measure – TOAGREATEXTENT
- 48A: Pig’s nose – SNOUT
- 49A: “Oy ___!” – VEY
- 50A: How some pull quotes might be taken – OUTOFCONTEXT
- 56A: “The Hate U Give” protagonist ___ Carter – STARR
- 59A: Ran off with – TOOK
- 60A: Brainstorming result – IDEA
- 61A: “That really ticked me off!” – IMMAD
- 62A: A single time – ONCE
- 63A: Bite-sized – MINI
- 64A: Chooses – PICKS
- 65A: Incoming flight stats – ETAS
- 66A: List-ending abbreviation – ETAL
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: Excessive quantity – GLUT
- 2D: “Je t’___” (French for “I love you”) – AIME
- 3D: Demographic group after boomers – GENX
- 4D: Obnoxious person – SNOT
- 5D: Fellow emcee – COHOST
- 6D: Run ___ (go wild) – AMOK
- 7D: Like some Beanie Babies filled with PVC pellets – RARE
- 8D: Dino that saves the day in “Jurassic World Dominion” – TREX
- 9D: Smell from a bakery – AROMA
- 10D: Negative press – BADPR
- 11D: Submit taxes online – EFILE
- 12D: Swimming pool divisions – LANES
- 17D: Gently persuade – COAX
- 20D: Sweeties – BAES
- 21D: Part of a musical – ACT
- 24D: Word that might be spelled out around a dog – WALK
- 25D: Spew lava – ERUPT
- 26D: Cheesy chip dish – NACHOS
- 27D: “More info coming” (Abbr.) – TBA
- 28D: Comedian Glazer – ILANA
- 29D: Group of nine – NONET
- 30D: Common white fish – COD
- 33D: “Let the festivities begin!” – PARTYTIME
- 34D: Slushy drink brand – ICEE
- 35D: Suffix for “Jumbo” or “Mega” – TRON
- 36D: “That was a ___, and you failed” – TEST
- 38D: Own the runway – STRUT
- 39D: In direct competition – TOETOTOE
- 43D: Animals that pull plows – OXEN
- 45D: Warm hooded jacket – ANORAK
- 46D: Squashes and pumpkins, e.g. – GOURDS
- 47D: Conjures up – EVOKES
- 51D: Helvetica or Calibri – FONT
- 52D: ___-Cola – COCA
- 53D: Make publication-ready – EDIT
- 54D: TV warrior played by Lucy Lawless – XENA
- 55D: Kite stabilizer – TAIL
- 56D: Taste tentatively – SIP
- 57D: “Enough, already!” – TMI
- 58D: Movie theater chain – AMC
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had an easygoing, steady vibe, with clueing that felt friendly and approachable while still offering just enough variety to keep things interesting. The grid moved smoothly from section to section and maintained a relaxed pace, making it a pleasant daily solve without any frustrating sticking points. I enjoyed how the language felt current and conversational, giving the puzzle a nice modern tone throughout. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.