“Forwarded Messages” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 10, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 10, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 10, 2025

Across gagsAnswers: ➡️ 1A: Comedic bits – GAGS

5A: Shopping vehicle – CART

9A: Biblical brother of Cain – ABEL

13A: Claim on a property – LIEN

14A: “Love & Basketball” actor Epps – OMAR

15A: Tennis star Nadal’s nickname – RAFA

16A: “Yeah, not happening” – UMNO

17A: Organizing the playroom, for example – CHORE

18A: Thor’s dad – ODIN

19A: Perfect case in point – TEXTBOOKEXAMPLE

22A: Small batteries – AAS

23A: Isn’t indifferent – CARES

24A: Perished like the woolly mammoths – WENTEXTINCT

31A: Many Qataris – ARABS

32A: Bathroom, in London – LOO

33A: Western Pennsylvania university, for short – PITT

37A: 2021 Pixar film set on the Italian Riviera – LUCA

38A: Tolerate – STAND

40A: Unit of farmland – ACRE

41A: Canadian speed measure (Abbr.) – KPH

42A: Vocal quality – TONE

43A: Treats with a Selena Gomez limited edition version – OREOS

44A: In large measure – TOAGREATEXTENT

48A: Pig’s nose – SNOUT

49A: “Oy ___!” – VEY

50A: How some pull quotes might be taken – OUTOFCONTEXT

56A: “The Hate U Give” protagonist ___ Carter – STARR

59A: Ran off with – TOOK

60A: Brainstorming result – IDEA

61A: “That really ticked me off!” – IMMAD

62A: A single time – ONCE

63A: Bite-sized – MINI

64A: Chooses – PICKS

65A: Incoming flight stats – ETAS

66A: List-ending abbreviation – ETAL

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: Excessive quantity – GLUT

2D: “Je t’___” (French for “I love you”) – AIME

3D: Demographic group after boomers – GENX

4D: Obnoxious person – SNOT

5D: Fellow emcee – COHOST

6D: Run ___ (go wild) – AMOK

7D: Like some Beanie Babies filled with PVC pellets – RARE

8D: Dino that saves the day in “Jurassic World Dominion” – TREX

9D: Smell from a bakery – AROMA

10D: Negative press – BADPR

11D: Submit taxes online – EFILE

12D: Swimming pool divisions – LANES

17D: Gently persuade – COAX

20D: Sweeties – BAES

21D: Part of a musical – ACT

24D: Word that might be spelled out around a dog – WALK

25D: Spew lava – ERUPT

26D: Cheesy chip dish – NACHOS

27D: “More info coming” (Abbr.) – TBA

28D: Comedian Glazer – ILANA

29D: Group of nine – NONET

30D: Common white fish – COD

33D: “Let the festivities begin!” – PARTYTIME

34D: Slushy drink brand – ICEE

35D: Suffix for “Jumbo” or “Mega” – TRON

36D: “That was a ___, and you failed” – TEST

38D: Own the runway – STRUT

39D: In direct competition – TOETOTOE

43D: Animals that pull plows – OXEN

45D: Warm hooded jacket – ANORAK

46D: Squashes and pumpkins, e.g. – GOURDS

47D: Conjures up – EVOKES

51D: Helvetica or Calibri – FONT

52D: ___-Cola – COCA

53D: Make publication-ready – EDIT

54D: TV warrior played by Lucy Lawless – XENA

55D: Kite stabilizer – TAIL

56D: Taste tentatively – SIP

57D: “Enough, already!” – TMI

58D: Movie theater chain – AMC



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had an easygoing, steady vibe, with clueing that felt friendly and approachable while still offering just enough variety to keep things interesting. The grid moved smoothly from section to section and maintained a relaxed pace, making it a pleasant daily solve without any frustrating sticking points. I enjoyed how the language felt current and conversational, giving the puzzle a nice modern tone throughout. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.

How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword

