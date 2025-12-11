“That’s Delish-ish!” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 11, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 11, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 11, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: Skewered appetizer often served with peanut sauce – SATAY

6A: Explorers, e.g. – SUVS

10A: Challenging – HARD

14A: Instrument in the “A Real Pain” soundtrack – PIANO

15A: Get ready – PREP

16A: Indian buffet potatoes – ALOO

17A: Channel for a Mizzou volleyball game – ESPNU

18A: Superpowers – ABILITIES

20A: Breakfast pastry with a creamy filling – CHEESEDANISH

22A: Glum – SAD

23A: Bird that may chatter or scold – WREN

24A: “The Princess Diaries” headpieces – TIARAS

28A: Afternoon drink – TEA

29A: Density times volume – MASS

31A: Reddit Q&A – AMA

32A: Luau greeting – ALOHA

35A: “Lady Marmalade” artist aptly hidden in “Grammy Award” – MYA

36A: Wading bird – IBIS

37A: Midwestern casserole topped with crispy potatoes – TATERTOTHOTDISH

41A: Test – EXAM

42A: “Well, whad’ya know . . .” – HUH

43A: Temporary states of mind – MOODS

44A: Images like “Distracted boyfriend” – MEMES

46A: Add-on costs – FEES

47A: Carne ___ (taqueria option) – ASADA

49A: Makes – EARNS

51A: Kit ___ bar – KAT

54A: Chef Remy in “Ratatouille,” e.g. – RAT

55A: Chewy candy that’s usually red – SWEDISHFISH

58A: Diagram with arrows – FLOWCHART

60A: Liquid measure – OUNCE

61A: Three minus two – ONE

62A: Cookie with a Blueberry Pie flavor – OREO

63A: “Return of the Jedi” moon – ENDOR

64A: “Nothing but ___” – NET

65A: Venomous vipers – ASPS

66A: Word that can follow “ice” or “roller” – SKATE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: Blueprint deets – SPECS

2D: “9-1-1” star Hinds – AISHA

3D: Recorded “Wheel” on the VCR, say – TAPED

4D: “Mad About You” actress Ramsay – ANNE

5D: “Promise me?” – YOUSWEAR

6D: Digging tool – SPADE

7D: Creepy bit of folklore – URBANMYTH

8D: Mine find – VEIN

9D: Leaves suddenly – SPLITS

10D: Type of yoga – HATHA

11D: Tony winner Stroker – ALI

12D: Eggs on sushi – ROE

13D: “Por que no los ___?” – DOS

19D: Ancient Egyptian goddess – ISIS

21D: Phase of life – ERA

25D: Extremely fanatical – RABID

26D: Not quite right – AMISS

27D: Bachelorette party accessory – SASH

28D: Like this crossword – THEMED

30D: Apt rhyme for “spa” – AAH

32D: Enjoyed some sushi – ATE

33D: Not strict – LAX

34D: Instrument shaped like an eighth note – OTAMATONE

35D: Headwear seen at Epcot – MOUSEEARS

36D: Wedding promises – IDOS

38D: “___ Naked Gun” (2025 comedy) – THE

39D: Warning signs – OMENS

40D: Footwear with “fingers” – TOESHOES

45D: Gender expression label – MASC

46D: Corn chips in some walking tacos – FRITOS

47D: “Dog treat, now!” – ARF

48D: Place to get a trim – SALON

50D: Pro spot seller – ADREP

51D: Sorta – KINDA

52D: Wide tie – ASCOT

53D: “Look where I’m pointing!” – THERE

56D: “Stop, horse!” – WHOA

57D: Locker room odor – FUNK

59D: Like someone fresh out of the pool – WET



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a light, friendly vibe, making it an enjoyable and steady solve from start to finish. The clueing felt clear and conversational, keeping the puzzle approachable while still offering enough variety to stay interesting. The grid moved smoothly with no major sticking points, and the overall tone was modern and playful. A pleasant daily puzzle that delivered a satisfying and relaxed solving experience. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.

