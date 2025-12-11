“That’s Delish-ish!” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 11, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 11, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 11, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: Skewered appetizer often served with peanut sauce – SATAY
- 6A: Explorers, e.g. – SUVS
- 10A: Challenging – HARD
- 14A: Instrument in the “A Real Pain” soundtrack – PIANO
- 15A: Get ready – PREP
- 16A: Indian buffet potatoes – ALOO
- 17A: Channel for a Mizzou volleyball game – ESPNU
- 18A: Superpowers – ABILITIES
- 20A: Breakfast pastry with a creamy filling – CHEESEDANISH
- 22A: Glum – SAD
- 23A: Bird that may chatter or scold – WREN
- 24A: “The Princess Diaries” headpieces – TIARAS
- 28A: Afternoon drink – TEA
- 29A: Density times volume – MASS
- 31A: Reddit Q&A – AMA
- 32A: Luau greeting – ALOHA
- 35A: “Lady Marmalade” artist aptly hidden in “Grammy Award” – MYA
- 36A: Wading bird – IBIS
- 37A: Midwestern casserole topped with crispy potatoes – TATERTOTHOTDISH
- 41A: Test – EXAM
- 42A: “Well, whad’ya know . . .” – HUH
- 43A: Temporary states of mind – MOODS
- 44A: Images like “Distracted boyfriend” – MEMES
- 46A: Add-on costs – FEES
- 47A: Carne ___ (taqueria option) – ASADA
- 49A: Makes – EARNS
- 51A: Kit ___ bar – KAT
- 54A: Chef Remy in “Ratatouille,” e.g. – RAT
- 55A: Chewy candy that’s usually red – SWEDISHFISH
- 58A: Diagram with arrows – FLOWCHART
- 60A: Liquid measure – OUNCE
- 61A: Three minus two – ONE
- 62A: Cookie with a Blueberry Pie flavor – OREO
- 63A: “Return of the Jedi” moon – ENDOR
- 64A: “Nothing but ___” – NET
- 65A: Venomous vipers – ASPS
- 66A: Word that can follow “ice” or “roller” – SKATE
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: Blueprint deets – SPECS
- 2D: “9-1-1” star Hinds – AISHA
- 3D: Recorded “Wheel” on the VCR, say – TAPED
- 4D: “Mad About You” actress Ramsay – ANNE
- 5D: “Promise me?” – YOUSWEAR
- 6D: Digging tool – SPADE
- 7D: Creepy bit of folklore – URBANMYTH
- 8D: Mine find – VEIN
- 9D: Leaves suddenly – SPLITS
- 10D: Type of yoga – HATHA
- 11D: Tony winner Stroker – ALI
- 12D: Eggs on sushi – ROE
- 13D: “Por que no los ___?” – DOS
- 19D: Ancient Egyptian goddess – ISIS
- 21D: Phase of life – ERA
- 25D: Extremely fanatical – RABID
- 26D: Not quite right – AMISS
- 27D: Bachelorette party accessory – SASH
- 28D: Like this crossword – THEMED
- 30D: Apt rhyme for “spa” – AAH
- 32D: Enjoyed some sushi – ATE
- 33D: Not strict – LAX
- 34D: Instrument shaped like an eighth note – OTAMATONE
- 35D: Headwear seen at Epcot – MOUSEEARS
- 36D: Wedding promises – IDOS
- 38D: “___ Naked Gun” (2025 comedy) – THE
- 39D: Warning signs – OMENS
- 40D: Footwear with “fingers” – TOESHOES
- 45D: Gender expression label – MASC
- 46D: Corn chips in some walking tacos – FRITOS
- 47D: “Dog treat, now!” – ARF
- 48D: Place to get a trim – SALON
- 50D: Pro spot seller – ADREP
- 51D: Sorta – KINDA
- 52D: Wide tie – ASCOT
- 53D: “Look where I’m pointing!” – THERE
- 56D: “Stop, horse!” – WHOA
- 57D: Locker room odor – FUNK
- 59D: Like someone fresh out of the pool – WET
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle had a light, friendly vibe, making it an enjoyable and steady solve from start to finish. The clueing felt clear and conversational, keeping the puzzle approachable while still offering enough variety to stay interesting. The grid moved smoothly with no major sticking points, and the overall tone was modern and playful. A pleasant daily puzzle that delivered a satisfying and relaxed solving experience. Overall rating: 4 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.