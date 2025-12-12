“Hopping Mad” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 12, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 12, 2025.
Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 12, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: Formula One vehicle – CAR
- 4A: One of the Three Bears – MAMA
- 8A: Future raisin, perhaps – GRAPE
- 13A: Smell – ODOR
- 15A: Reunion attendee, for short – ALUM
- 16A: Not as high up – LOWER
- 17A: Persuade – SWAY
- 18A: Get the fewest points in Exhibition: 20th Century, say – LOSE
- 19A: Performance at The Met – OPERA
- 20A: Crafted in a caring way – MADEWITHLOVE
- 23A: Like many Gaelic speakers – IRISH
- 24A: Intense anger – IRE
- 25A: “No ___!” (“I can’t believe that!”) – WAY
- 28A: Cowboys wide receiver ___Dee Lamb – CEE
- 29A: Muppet drummer – ANIMAL
- 33A: Donate – GIVE
- 34A: Early video game console – ATARI
- 35A: Main arteries – AORTAS
- 37A: Hard-to-please performers – PRIMADONNAS
- 39A: Bitter conflict – STRIFE
- 41A: “Alas . . .” – SADLY
- 42A: Obey – HEED
- 43A: Part of a sleeve, perhaps? – TATTOO
- 45A: ___ the line – TOE
- 48A: Sound from a small dog – YAP
- 49A: Word after “laughing” or “ideal” – GAS
- 50A: Treat for a chipmunk – ACORN
- 52A: Traveling remote worker – DIGITALNOMAD
- 56A: Got up – STOOD
- 59A: 19-Across solo – ARIA
- 60A: Alliance headquartered in Brussels – NATO
- 61A: Crossed one’s fingers – HOPED
- 62A: Some “The Sound of Music” characters – NUNS
- 63A: Pack away – STOW
- 64A: Sweepstakes submission – ENTRY
- 65A: “Late Night” host Meyers – SETH
- 66A: Workplaces for some surgical RNs – ORS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: ___ dust (particles that might be intergalactic) – COSMIC
- 2D: Source of some pop-ups – ADWARE
- 3D: Touring band’s assistant – ROADIE
- 4D: Timbuktu’s country – MALI
- 5D: Tons – ALOT
- 6D: Command to a team of sled dogs – MUSH
- 7D: Children’s book character ___ Bedelia – AMELIA
- 8D: Fielder’s equipment – GLOVE
- 9D: Feel free to skip it! – ROPE
- 10D: Flabbergasted feeling – AWE
- 11D: The “p” in mph – PER
- 12D: Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl,” e.g. – ERA
- 14D: Some bakery loaves – RYES
- 21D: “Let’s suppose that . . .” – WHATIF
- 22D: City near EPCOT – ORLANDO
- 25D: Match ___ (engage in a battle of the minds) – WITS
- 26D: “Abbot Elementary” principal Coleman – AVA
- 27D: “Agreed” – YES
- 30D: Sticky label at many conventions – NAMETAG
- 31D: Roth ___ – IRA
- 32D: Central point – MIDST
- 33D: Cloudy sky’s color – GRAY
- 34D: Very dry – ARID
- 36D: Like a checked-out library book – ONLOAN
- 37D: Get ready to cook – PREP
- 38D: Muffin variety – OAT
- 39D: Bashful – SHY
- 40D: Bigelow product – TEA
- 44D: South Koreans and Kazakhs – ASIANS
- 45D: Bruschetta ingredient – TOMATO
- 46D: Public speaker – ORATOR
- 47D: Provides funds for – ENDOWS
- 49D: Euphoric – GIDDY
- 51D: Scams – CONS
- 52D: Suffix for “evil” – DOER
- 53D: Opposite of false – TRUE
- 54D: “You ___ seen nothin’ yet” – AINT
- 55D: Mascara target – LASH
- 56D: ___/her pronouns – SHE
- 57D: 2,000-pound unit – TON
- 58D: Choose – OPT
Click here to reveal the answer image
How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?
This grid had a smooth, welcoming feel, helped by a few lively long entries that anchored the solve early. Some of the cluing brought a nice touch of humor, especially the one referencing homemade sentiment and another that hinted at a free-spirited lifestyle. The crossings felt fair throughout, and even the trickier cultural references were accessible with a bit of patience. Overall, it was an enjoyable and steady puzzle that never overstayed its welcome, and I’d rate this 4 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.