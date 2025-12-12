“Hopping Mad” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 12, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 12, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 12, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: Formula One vehicle – CAR

4A: One of the Three Bears – MAMA

8A: Future raisin, perhaps – GRAPE

13A: Smell – ODOR

15A: Reunion attendee, for short – ALUM

16A: Not as high up – LOWER

17A: Persuade – SWAY

18A: Get the fewest points in Exhibition: 20th Century, say – LOSE

19A: Performance at The Met – OPERA

20A: Crafted in a caring way – MADEWITHLOVE

23A: Like many Gaelic speakers – IRISH

24A: Intense anger – IRE

25A: “No ___!” (“I can’t believe that!”) – WAY

28A: Cowboys wide receiver ___Dee Lamb – CEE

29A: Muppet drummer – ANIMAL

33A: Donate – GIVE

34A: Early video game console – ATARI

35A: Main arteries – AORTAS

37A: Hard-to-please performers – PRIMADONNAS

39A: Bitter conflict – STRIFE

41A: “Alas . . .” – SADLY

42A: Obey – HEED

43A: Part of a sleeve, perhaps? – TATTOO

45A: ___ the line – TOE

48A: Sound from a small dog – YAP

49A: Word after “laughing” or “ideal” – GAS

50A: Treat for a chipmunk – ACORN

52A: Traveling remote worker – DIGITALNOMAD

56A: Got up – STOOD

59A: 19-Across solo – ARIA

60A: Alliance headquartered in Brussels – NATO

61A: Crossed one’s fingers – HOPED

62A: Some “The Sound of Music” characters – NUNS

63A: Pack away – STOW

64A: Sweepstakes submission – ENTRY

65A: “Late Night” host Meyers – SETH

66A: Workplaces for some surgical RNs – ORS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: ___ dust (particles that might be intergalactic) – COSMIC

2D: Source of some pop-ups – ADWARE

3D: Touring band’s assistant – ROADIE

4D: Timbuktu’s country – MALI

5D: Tons – ALOT

6D: Command to a team of sled dogs – MUSH

7D: Children’s book character ___ Bedelia – AMELIA

8D: Fielder’s equipment – GLOVE

9D: Feel free to skip it! – ROPE

10D: Flabbergasted feeling – AWE

11D: The “p” in mph – PER

12D: Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl,” e.g. – ERA

14D: Some bakery loaves – RYES

21D: “Let’s suppose that . . .” – WHATIF

22D: City near EPCOT – ORLANDO

25D: Match ___ (engage in a battle of the minds) – WITS

26D: “Abbot Elementary” principal Coleman – AVA

27D: “Agreed” – YES

30D: Sticky label at many conventions – NAMETAG

31D: Roth ___ – IRA

32D: Central point – MIDST

33D: Cloudy sky’s color – GRAY

34D: Very dry – ARID

36D: Like a checked-out library book – ONLOAN

37D: Get ready to cook – PREP

38D: Muffin variety – OAT

39D: Bashful – SHY

40D: Bigelow product – TEA

44D: South Koreans and Kazakhs – ASIANS

45D: Bruschetta ingredient – TOMATO

46D: Public speaker – ORATOR

47D: Provides funds for – ENDOWS

49D: Euphoric – GIDDY

51D: Scams – CONS

52D: Suffix for “evil” – DOER

53D: Opposite of false – TRUE

54D: “You ___ seen nothin’ yet” – AINT

55D: Mascara target – LASH

56D: ___/her pronouns – SHE

57D: 2,000-pound unit – TON

58D: Choose – OPT



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

This grid had a smooth, welcoming feel, helped by a few lively long entries that anchored the solve early. Some of the cluing brought a nice touch of humor, especially the one referencing homemade sentiment and another that hinted at a free-spirited lifestyle. The crossings felt fair throughout, and even the trickier cultural references were accessible with a bit of patience. Overall, it was an enjoyable and steady puzzle that never overstayed its welcome, and I’d rate this 4 out of 5.

