“Gratuity included” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 13, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 13, 2025.

Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers for December 13, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1A: Like an exam with verbal questions and responses- ORAL

5A: Accessory that might be 100% pashmina – SCARF

10A: HIV-prevention drug – PREP

14A: Sitarist Shankar – RAVI

15A: Opposite of haram – HALAL

16A: ___ lamp – LAVA

17A: Video game collectible – ITEM

18A: Pleasant smell – AROMA

19A: Idyllic place – EDEN

20A: Tanzania region known for the Great Migration – SERENGETIPLAIN

23A: Employee badges, e.g. – IDS

24A: Rude person – AS* (Insert “S” in place of *)

25A: Type of seed in tahini – SESAME

27A: Lock of hair – TRESS

29A: Mo. city – STL

32A: Grand ___ National Park – TETON

33A: Ungraceful person – OAF

35A: “While ___ Were Sleeping” (’90s rom-com) – YOU

37A: Group of cattle – HERD

38A: Like a Swiss Army knife or storage bench – MULTIPURPOSE

41A: Nick in a manicure – CHIP

43A: Tale of ___ (sob story) – WOE

44A: Red Wings’ league – NHL

45A: ___ blanche (free rein) – CARTE

47A: Deplete – SAP

49A: Unpleasant smells – ODORS

53A: Leisurely walk – STROLL

55A: Bad thing to be stuck in – RUT

57A: Vim – PEP

58A: Image in the “ta-da” emoji – CONFETTIPOPPER

62A: Drive-___ window – THRU

63A: Highlighter colors – NEONS

64A: Stood up – ROSE

65A: Red veggie in vinegret – BEET

66A: Do a jig – DANCE

67A: “That makes sense” – ISEE

68A: Tosses in – ADDS

69A: Icy precipitation – SLEET

70A: Sloppy debacle – MESS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1D: “But how can you be sure?” – ORISIT

2D: Like a film unsuitable for people under 17 – RATEDR

3D: Strongly opposed – AVERSE

4D: Green citrus fruit often squeezed over tacos – LIME

5D: Layered hairstyles – SHAGS

6D: Stroke – CARESS

7D: All the time – ALOT

8D: “The Amateur” actor Malek – RAMI

9D: Tent openings – FLAPS

10D: Receptionist’s line before Muzak starts – PLEASEHOLD

11D: Emits – RADIATES

12D: “That’s still not quite enough” – EVENMORE

13D: Gold miner’s tool – PAN

21D: Like someone’s voice when they have a cold, often – NASAL

22D: Permit – LET

26D: “It’s the ___ of an era” – END

28D: Including everything – SOUPTONUTS

30D: Planning-oriented personality – TYPE A

A 31D: Cindy-___ Who – LOU

34D: Post-victory initialism – FTW

36D: It keeps coffee hot – URN

38D: Reflected – MIRRORED

39D: Apple TV Remote platform – IOS

40 Polaroid output – PHOTO

41D: Loops in on an email – CCS

42D: Devised, like a plan – HATCHED

46D: Any one of Santa’s helpers – ELF

48D: Eric, in “The Little Mermaid” – PRINCE

50D: Object to – OPPOSE

51D: Brand of peanut butter cups – REESES

52D: Retail therapy sessions – SPREES

54 Loans out – LENDS

56D: Unexpected loss – UPSET

59D: Blue-green hue – TEAL

60D: “Please leave a message after the ___” – TONE

61D: Overly proper – PRIM

62D: Acronym on an unfinished schedule – TBA



How did you fare with today’s USA TODAY Crossword? Did you cruise to victory or get briefly stumped?

This puzzle had a pleasant flow, thanks in part to a couple of long thematic entries that gave the grid some early structure. The mix of geography, food references, and everyday objects made the cluing feel varied without becoming scattered. Even the trickier short crossings were fair once the broader context surfaced. Overall, it struck a nice balance between breezy and thoughtful, and I’d rate this 4 out of 5.

