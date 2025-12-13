“Gratuity included” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 13, 2025

Looking for a fun way to boost your brainpower? The USA TODAY Crossword is your perfect daily fit! This puzzle offers a mix of modern clues and straightforward answers in a compact grid. Whether you’re a pro solver or just starting your crossword journey, we’re here to help you cross the finish line. Below are the clues and solutions for today’s USA TODAY Crossword for December 13, 2025.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1A: Like an exam with verbal questions and responses- ORAL
- 5A: Accessory that might be 100% pashmina – SCARF
- 10A: HIV-prevention drug – PREP
- 14A: Sitarist Shankar – RAVI
- 15A: Opposite of haram – HALAL
- 16A: ___ lamp – LAVA
- 17A: Video game collectible – ITEM
- 18A: Pleasant smell – AROMA
- 19A: Idyllic place – EDEN
- 20A: Tanzania region known for the Great Migration – SERENGETIPLAIN
- 23A: Employee badges, e.g. – IDS
- 24A: Rude person – AS* (Insert “S” in place of *)
- 25A: Type of seed in tahini – SESAME
- 27A: Lock of hair – TRESS
- 29A: Mo. city – STL
- 32A: Grand ___ National Park – TETON
- 33A: Ungraceful person – OAF
- 35A: “While ___ Were Sleeping” (’90s rom-com) – YOU
- 37A: Group of cattle – HERD
- 38A: Like a Swiss Army knife or storage bench – MULTIPURPOSE
- 41A: Nick in a manicure – CHIP
- 43A: Tale of ___ (sob story) – WOE
- 44A: Red Wings’ league – NHL
- 45A: ___ blanche (free rein) – CARTE
- 47A: Deplete – SAP
- 49A: Unpleasant smells – ODORS
- 53A: Leisurely walk – STROLL
- 55A: Bad thing to be stuck in – RUT
- 57A: Vim – PEP
- 58A: Image in the “ta-da” emoji – CONFETTIPOPPER
- 62A: Drive-___ window – THRU
- 63A: Highlighter colors – NEONS
- 64A: Stood up – ROSE
- 65A: Red veggie in vinegret – BEET
- 66A: Do a jig – DANCE
- 67A: “That makes sense” – ISEE
- 68A: Tosses in – ADDS
- 69A: Icy precipitation – SLEET
- 70A: Sloppy debacle – MESS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1D: “But how can you be sure?” – ORISIT
- 2D: Like a film unsuitable for people under 17 – RATEDR
- 3D: Strongly opposed – AVERSE
- 4D: Green citrus fruit often squeezed over tacos – LIME
- 5D: Layered hairstyles – SHAGS
- 6D: Stroke – CARESS
- 7D: All the time – ALOT
- 8D: “The Amateur” actor Malek – RAMI
- 9D: Tent openings – FLAPS
- 10D: Receptionist’s line before Muzak starts – PLEASEHOLD
- 11D: Emits – RADIATES
- 12D: “That’s still not quite enough” – EVENMORE
- 13D: Gold miner’s tool – PAN
- 21D: Like someone’s voice when they have a cold, often – NASAL
- 22D: Permit – LET
- 26D: “It’s the ___ of an era” – END
- 28D: Including everything – SOUPTONUTS
- 30D: Planning-oriented personality – TYPEA
- 31D: Cindy-___ Who – LOU
- 34D: Post-victory initialism – FTW
- 36D: It keeps coffee hot – URN
- 38D: Reflected – MIRRORED
- 39D: Apple TV Remote platform – IOS
- 40 Polaroid output – PHOTO
- 41D: Loops in on an email – CCS
- 42D: Devised, like a plan – HATCHED
- 46D: Any one of Santa’s helpers – ELF
- 48D: Eric, in “The Little Mermaid” – PRINCE
- 50D: Object to – OPPOSE
- 51D: Brand of peanut butter cups – REESES
- 52D: Retail therapy sessions – SPREES
- 54 Loans out – LENDS
- 56D: Unexpected loss – UPSET
- 59D: Blue-green hue – TEAL
- 60D: “Please leave a message after the ___” – TONE
- 61D: Overly proper – PRIM
- 62D: Acronym on an unfinished schedule – TBA
This puzzle had a pleasant flow, thanks in part to a couple of long thematic entries that gave the grid some early structure. The mix of geography, food references, and everyday objects made the cluing feel varied without becoming scattered. Even the trickier short crossings were fair once the broader context surfaced. Overall, it struck a nice balance between breezy and thoughtful, and I’d rate this 4 out of 5.
How to Play the USA TODAY Crossword
Playing the USA TODAY Crossword is hassle-free and lightning-fast.
- The Goal: The object is to completely fill the small grid with words that correctly answer the “Across” (horizontal) and “Down” (vertical) clues.
- The Clues: Use the list of clues provided for each direction.
- Word Length: The grid itself guides you on the length of the words. A correct letter in one direction will often give you a helpful starting letter for the intersecting word.
- Intersections: Look for those crossing points! Solving an easy “Across” clue can provide key letters that make a tougher “Down” clue suddenly click.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new USA TODAY Crossword is released every day, guaranteeing a fresh burst of puzzle fun daily.